The Champions League is back in action Wednesday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Benfica @ Juventus

What to Know

We're heading into Matchday 2 of the Champions League group stage, and Juventus will be playing Benfica at 3 p.m. ET Wednesday, Sept. 14 at Allianz Stadium. Juventus lost 2-1 to PSG last Tuesday. On the other hand, Benfica won 2-0 against Maccabi Haifa last week. Right now, Juventus (zero points) is in third place in Group H, while Benfica (three points) leads the group. Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase.

Juventus wants a win to keep them out of last. A win for Benfica would guarantee them at least second place (depending on tie-breaking rules with PSG should they also win).

