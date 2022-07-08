LAFC will try to rebound from a rare MLS loss when it hosts the rival Los Angeles Galaxy on Friday night in "El Trafico" at Banc of California Stadium. The Los Angeles derby has become one of the most notable rivalries in MLS, and LAFC (11-3-4) comes in rested and boasting the best record in the league. Still, LAFC lost 1-0 to the Whitecaps in Vancouver last Saturday and is just two points ahead of second-place Austin FC in the Western Conference. The Galaxy (8-3-6), on the other hand, won in a 4-0 rout of Montreal FC at home Monday and have been on a scoring tear. They are fourth in the West and have had mostly success against their rivals. The teams last met in the U.S. Open Cup in May, and the Galaxy came out with a 3-1 victory.

LAFC vs. LA Galaxy spread: LAFC -0.5 (-120)

LAFC vs. LA Galaxy Over/Under: 3.5 goals

LAFC vs. LA Galaxy money line: LAFC -114, Galaxy +290, Draw +280

LAFC: Carlos Vela is fourth in MLS in goal-creating actions (11)

is fourth in MLS in goal-creating actions (11) LA: Dejan Joveljic leads the league in goals per shot (0.42)

Why you should back LAFC

The Black and Gold have been scoring at a high rate, tying for the league lead in goals with Austin FC (35), and it has added another prominent scorer. Welsh superstar Gareth Bale could make his debut Friday night, though paperwork has been slow to complete his transfer. Even so, LAFC star Carlos Vela should return after missing Saturday's match. The team captain leads LAFC with seven goals, while Cristian Arango has six and six others have at least two.

LAFC has conceded 19 goals in its 18 matches and faces a Galaxy squad that has scored just 24 in its 17 games. Just eight of those 24 goals have come in road matches. LAFC has scored 23 and yielded just 10 in going 7-2-1 at home this season. The Black and Gold also will have nearly a full week of rest while stewing on the loss, while its rival played Monday. LAFC leads MLS in shots with 273, averaging 5.5 on target per game, compared to 4.4 for the Galaxy.

Why you should back the LA Galaxy

Los Angeles has not lost to its young rival in the past five meetings (3-2-0) and has lost three times in 15 all-time matches (7-5-3) in all competitions. The Galaxy devastated the Black and Gold in the U.S. Open Cup match. They held the ball for just 45 percent of the game but outshot LAFC 17-10, with a huge 9-1 advantage in attempts on target. Javier Hernandez and Dejan Joveljic have been dominant up front for the Galaxy in recent weeks, and both got on the score sheet in that game.

Both also scored in the 4-0 win against Montreal this week, and midfielder Rayan Raveloson scored twice. Hernandez, better known as Chicharito, leads the team with seven league goals while Joveljic has scored six. The Galaxy have scored 11 goals in their past four matches. Los Angeles also has conceded 19 goals, in one fewer game than LAFC, and it has allowed the fourth-fewest shots (180) and attempts on target (61) in MLS. Goalkeeper Jonathan Bond has posted six clean sheets.

