Both teams come into this clash with just two Premier League wins from their last five although Leicester City have lost just one of those to Liverpool's three. Jurgen Klopp's men probably kissed goodbye to their title defense hopes in their recent defeat to leaders Manchester City and are 10 points adrift having played one game more. Brendan Rodgers' side are three points better off and within reach of Manchester United in second so both will want to close the gap with three points here.

Here is how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Feb. 13 | Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

Saturday, Feb. 13 | 7:30 a.m. ET Location: King Power Stadium -- Leicester, England

King Power Stadium -- Leicester, England TV: NBC Sports

NBC Sports Live Stream: FuboTV (try for free)

FuboTV (try for free) Odds: Leicester +260; Draw +240; Liverpool +110 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and subscribe to ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Storylines

Leicester: With two wins from their last five, the Foxes have slowed a little of late and lost ground on both City and United at the top. However, they have lost just one of their last 10 in the Premier League and are still alive in the FA Cup and can harbor realistic ambitions of winning that. Liverpool, Aston Villa and Arsenal is a tough run of games and Leicester will be happy to be playing two of those three sides at home, with the trip being to Villa Park, despite five of six league defeats coming in their own backyard. Liverpool won 3-0 at Anfield earlier in the season and now could be the perfect moment for former Reds boss Rodgers and his men to turn the tables.

Liverpool: Just two wins from nine with four losses shows how badly Klopp's champions are struggling at present and why their title defense hopes are long gone. Sure, Liverpool have suffered badly with injuries and fitness issues impacting their form but dropped points have come against the likes of West Bromwich Albion, Newcastle United, Burnley and Brighton and Hove Albion, not just City, United or Southampton. After the Merseyside derby with Everton, the Reds have a run of games against struggling sides and they will need to capitalize on those if they cannot get points here.

Prediction

A tight encounter ultimately won by some of the magic recently lacking from the Liverpool front line as the Foxes' home struggles continue. Pick: Leicester 1-2 Liverpool.

What Premier League picks can you make with confidence this weekend? And which favorites fail to secure a win? Visit SportsLine now to see which spread, moneyline and over/under picks deliver the best value, all from the model that's up more than $8,900 since its SportsLine debut last year.