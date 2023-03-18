Manchester City face Burnley in the FA Cup this weekend with a familiar face returning to Etihad Stadium come Saturday. Vincent Kompany is leading the Clarets' revival in the Championship and will get to test himself against former mentor Pep Guardiola in this quarterfinal matchup. Both sides are in good form with six wins from their last eight and this tie should be a Premier League clash once again next season regardless of any potential giant killing.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, Mar. 18 | Time: 1:45 p.m. ET

Saturday, Mar. 18 | 1:45 p.m. ET Location: Etihad Stadium -- Manchester, England

Etihad Stadium -- Manchester, England Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: City -600; Draw: +600; Burnley +1600 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

City: Expect Guardiola to shuffle his pack for this one. Stefan Ortega should be in goal while Kyle Walker, Rico Lewis, Aymeric Laporte and Sergio Gomez could also start. Kalvin Phillips might also feature instead of Rodri while Bernardo Silva might be deployed further forward as Erling Haaland might be replaced by Julian Alvarez up top with options in Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez and Cole Palmer too.

Burnley: Loanee Harwood-Bellis is ineligible against his parent club while Josh Brownhill and Darko Churlinov should also miss out. Manuel Benson and Jay Rodriguez remain doubts with injuries while ex-City man Arijanet Muric could be replaced by Bailey Peacock-Farrell. Jack Cork and Josh Cullen should start along with Ashley Barnes and Anass Zaroury.

Prediction

Despite an ability to trouble City, Kompany's Burnley should be no real match for Guardiola's hosts and it should be a fairly straightforward passage into the semifinals. Pick: City 3, Burnley 1.