A resurgent Manchester United will try to pull off another confidence-building victory when they host Arsenal on Sunday in a 2022-23 English Premier League match. United (3-0-2) pulled off a stunning 2-1 victory against Liverpool on Aug. 22, and that spurred their current three-game win streak. The Red Devils beat Leicester City 1-0 on Thursday, and now they are home at Old Trafford trying to put a blemish on the Gunners' mark. Arsenal (5-0-0) are the only team in the Premier League with maximum points, but they could enter Sunday's match in second place. Reigning league champ Manchester City are just two points back and take on Aston Villa on Saturday. The Gunners faced Villa on Wednesday and came away with a 2-1 victory. Man U and Arsenal split last year's league meetings, with each winning at home.

Kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m ET in Manchester, England. United are a slight +160 favorite (risk $100 to win $160) on the 90-minute money line, with Arsenal the +165 underdogs, in Caesars Sportsbook's latest Manchester United vs. Arsenal odds. A regulation draw is priced at +250 and the over/under for total goals scored is set at 2.5.

Man U vs. Arsenal spread: Arsenal -0.5 (+155)

Man U vs. Arsenal over/under: 2.5 goals

Man U vs. Arsenal money line: United +160, Arsenal +165, Draw +250

Man U: They have scored in their past seven home league matches.

Arsenal: They have scored in eight straight meetings at Old Trafford.

Why you should back Manchester United

The Red Devils have looked like a different team since Cristiano Ronaldo and former captain Harry Maguire were relegated to the bench. Ronaldo can still provide some creativity when he comes on, but his absence has allowed new captain Bruno Fernandes more freedom. Fernandes has one goal, but he scored 18 and set up 12 more the season before his Portugal teammate returned to the team. The attack led by Fernandes, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford has looked dangerous at times and should give the Arsenal back line some trouble.

The Gunners have beaten just one team with more than one victory through the first five games, and they have been hit by injuries. Both teams played at midweek and have Europa League games Thursday, so Arsenal could have some depth problems. Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale also might not be 100% fit (if he plays). Sancho has two goals, including the winner Thursday, and Rashford has a goal and an assist. Manchester United snapped a six-game league winless streak against the Gunners in the last meeting at Old Trafford, a 3-2 victory.

Why you should back Arsenal

The Gunners attack has looked much different than last year's through the first five games. Arsenal finished fifth in the table last season, 11 points clear of sixth-place United, despite a sluggish attack, and the addition of Brazilian Gabriel Jesus has transformed their offense. He has three goals and three assists through five games, and he has pushed fellow Brazilian Gabriel Martinelli to a higher level. Both scored in Wednesday's victory against Villa, giving the 21-year-old Martinelli three goals, as well. Arsenal have scored 13 goals and conceded four.

Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka have played huge roles in the Brazilians' success, but Odegaard's availability is in doubt. The Norwegian also has scored three times, so he would be missed, but Emile Smith Rowe is a capable replacement. The 22-year-old scored 10 goals last season, second on the team to Saka's 11. Arsenal have a 6% edge in possession so far (57-51), so they should control the tempo, and they have allowed just 12 shots on target, second-fewest in the league. United have scored just five goals in their first five matches.

