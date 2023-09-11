Mexico and Uzbekistan meet at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Tuesday for their first-ever international meeting. El Tri head into the Atlanta clash in good form with six wins, one draw and one loss from their last eight which included their 12th Gold Cup title. Since that success, Jaime Lozano's side drew with Australia while Uzbekistan were seen off 3-0 by the USMNT with two late goals doing the bulk of the damage. Srecko Katanec's men are without a goal in two games now and will want to be ready for November when FIFA World Cup qualification starts in Turkmenistan.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Tuesday, September 12 | Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, September 12 | 10:30 p.m. ET Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium -- Atlanta, U.S.

TV: TUDN | Live stream: fubo

TUDN fubo Odds: Mexico -400; Draw: +400; Uzbekistan +900

Team news

Mexico: Santiago Gimenez is in great form with Feyenoord with five goals from three but he struggled against the Socceroos and missed a penalty. Raul Jimenez came on to score so could get a start here while Cesar Huerta could come in for Alexis Vega on the left.

Potential Mexico XI: Ochoa; Araujo, Alvarez, Vasquez, Gallardo; Herrera, Romo, Pineda; Antuna, Jimenez, Huerta.

Uzbekistan: Katanec could keep faith with the team that held USMNT tight for most of the game. Khojiakbar Alijonov and Farrukh Sayfiyev could go more defensive in a 3-4-2-1 system but captain and leading goal scorer Eldor Shomurodov will continue to lead the line.

Potential Uzbekistan XI: Yusupov; Alikulov, Eshmurodov, Ashurmatov; Alijonov, Khamrobekov, Shukurov, Sayfiyev; Uronov, Masharipov, Shomurodov.

Prediction

Like the USMNT clash, expect this to be tight but for Mexico to do just about enough to see Uzbekistan off over the 90. Pick: Mexico 2, Uzbekistan 0.