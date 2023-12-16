The Premier League returns to action Saturday.

Who's Playing

Fulham @ Newcastle United

Current Records: Fulham 6-3-7, Newcastle United 8-2-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET Where: St. James' Park

St. James' Park Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Peacock

What to Know

Newcastle has been on the road for two straight, but on Saturday they'll finally head home. They will be home for the holidays to greet Fulham at 10:00 a.m. ET at St. James' Park.

Newcastle and Tottenham combined for 15 shots on goal on Sunday, which explains the impressive five total goals scored. Newcastle found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 4-1 punch to the gut against Tottenham. That's two games in a row now that Newcastle has lost by exactly three goals.

Meanwhile, Fulham kept a clean sheet against West Ham on Sunday. Everything went their way against West Ham as they made off with a 5-0 win. Five seems to be a good number for Fulham as the squad scooped up a victory with the same number of goals in their previous game.

Newcastle's defeat dropped their record down to 8-2-6. As for Fulham, they have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 6-3-7 record this season.

Newcastle came out on top in a nail-biter against Fulham when the teams last played back in January, sneaking past 1-0. Will Newcastle repeat their success, or does Fulham have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Newcastle United is a solid favorite against Fulham, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -120 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Newcastle United won 4 games and tied 2 games in their last 6 contests with Fulham.