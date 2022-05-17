The National Women's Soccer League rolls on after Week 3 action concluded on Sunday. San Diego Wave FC won their third consecutive game. leaving them as the only team to remain undefeated after three matches this season.

NJ/NY Gotham FC and North Carolina Courage had their game postponed due to several players on both teams getting ruled out by COVID-19 protocols. The league recently implemented a new Covid Replacement Player policy, which allows teams to sign players on an emergency basis, in light of the current situation. The policy will in place for the next 60 days and will be re-evaluated by the league and NWSL Players Association at that point.

There is midweek action starting Wednesday, so before the teams get back on the field, lets take a look at where they landed on the power rankings after Week 3.

NWSL regular season power rankings