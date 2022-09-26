Group play in the UEFA Nations League is nearing its close, with a high-profile match set for Tuesday. Spain takes on Portugal in the final group match for both sides, with Spain needing a victory. Portugal leads League A Group 2 and will advance to the final with a win or draw. Spain is behind Portugal, needing a victory to jump Portugal and earn a trip to the final. Portugal will host the match at Estádio Municipal de Braga.

Kickoff from Portugal is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Portugal as the +122 favorite (risk $100 to win $122) in its latest Portugal vs. Spain odds. Spain is a +205 underdog, a draw is priced at +210, and the over/under for total goals scored is set at 2.5.



Here are the betting lines and trends for Spain vs. Portugal:

Portugal vs. Spain money line: Portugal +122, Spain +205, Draw +210

Portugal vs. Spain spread: Portugal -0.5

Portugal vs. Spain over-under: 2.5 goals

POR: Portugal are unbeaten at home in UEFA Nations League play

ESP: Spain have scored in 19 straight matches

Why you should back Portugal

Led by an impressive attacking unit headlined by Cristiano Ronaldo and Bernardo Silva, Portugal is a dangerous team. Portugal dominated in their last match, defeating Czech Republic 4-0 on the road, and Portugal have three wins, one draw, and one loss in five UEFA Nations League matches. That includes an unblemished record on home soil during the tournament, and the only loss came by a one-goal margin. Earlier in Nations League play, Spain and Portugal drew 1-1, and four straight matches between the sides have ended in draws.

While the side has a lot of offensive firepower, Portugal's defense is excelling in recent days. Portugal have recorded three clean sheets in the last four Nations League matches, with only two goals conceded in the tournament. That is the best mark of any side in League A, and Spain is coming off a surprising loss to Switzerland. Spain did control possession in that match, but there was a struggle to create chances, and Portugal have not lost to Spain in a 90-minute setting in more than 12 years.

Why you should back Spain

Spain have a sense of urgency that cannot be manufactured. La Roja must win this match in order to vault past Portugal in the table, and Spain coach Luis Enrique was not shy in addressing the reality that Spain must win, and not draw, in this contest. The last four matches have been draws between the sides, but Spain has the ability to be more aggressive and seek additional variance.

Spain dominates possession on a consistent basis, as they controlled the ball in Saturday's loss to Switzerland, and there is a consistency to the Spanish side. La Roja have scored in 19 consecutive matches, and Spain are incredibly sound in technical aspects, allowing the team to control the pace and generally operate in a comfortable position on the pitch.

