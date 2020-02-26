Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos picks up 26th red card of his career against Manchester City

Sergio Ramos and red cards go together like, well, Sergio Ramos and red cards. The Spanish center back added to legacy of sending offs when he picked up the 26th red card of his career in an ill-fated attempt to prevent Gabriel Jesus from scoring during Wednesday's 2-1 home loss to Manchester City in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16. Needless to say, it wasn't pretty.

Sergio Ramos picks up the 26th red card of his career 🙃 pic.twitter.com/LEj2HW5NPL — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 26, 2020

This is obviously not the first time the Real Madrid skipper has been sent off during the Champions League. It's the fourth time he's picked up such a booking in the competition, tying him with Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Edgar Davids for the most, according to Opta. What's particularly unfortunate about him seeing red this time around is that it only further buried Real Madrid deeper into a whole for the second leg of their round of 16 match up against Manchester City. The red card was doled out at the 86th minute, with City up 2-1 on a much-needed result away from home.

Of course, it's up for debate whether this is better or worse than the last time Ramos made headlines for a booking. In last year's Champions League matchup with Ajax, the Madrid captain infamously picked up his third yellow card of the tournament on purpose to get suspended in the second leg of that tie, rather than pick one up in the quarterfinal, which he thought Madrid had all but earned a spot in at the time.