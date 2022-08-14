What's better than catching up on the latest transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. Chelsea continue to be one of the most interesting teams in the market while Spurs may have found homes for Tanguay Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso. Memphis Depay could be heading to Juventus and much more in today's transfer news.

Let's get to the transfer moves:

In the six-yard box

The biggest transfer stories of the day. These are the deals that are happening, or at least on the verge of getting done.

Chelsea chasee depth in attack and in defense

Chelsea continues to be huge players in the transfer market as they're in direct contact over deals for Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Leicester City defender Wesly Fofana to improve squad depth, per CBS Sports Soccer Insider Fabrizio Romano. It's clear that the team needs another option at forward after needing two goals from defenders in the 2-2 draw with Tottenham on Sunday, and they've zeroed in on Aubameyang to fill that role. Fofana isn't as much of a need but with Thiago Silva getting older, it's not a bad idea to get his replacement in early if they can affotrd it. Leicester won't let Fofana go easily, but if Chelsea keeps knocking, something may give.

Entering the penalty area

These moves may not be imminent, but there's a lot of transfer fire in all the smoke these players and teams might be blowing.

Napoli are working on a loan for Tanguy Ndombele

After moving from Lyon to Spurs, Ndomeble wasn't able to adjust to life in the Premier League. He spent the second half of last season back on loan to Lyon with the hope that he'd do well enough for the club to buy him back from Spurs, but with that not happening it was back to the market for Daniel Levy. Napoli could secure his services on loan after a verbal agreement between the player and club, per Romano. Marseille were interested but the deal was too complex for them as Spurs want a club to take him on a permanent deal at the end of the loan In his 11 appearances with Lyon last season, Ndombele only registered two assists but he'll hope to better that in Serie A.

Build-up play

These moves might be speculative but they're ones to keep an eye on.

Juventus aim to sign Memphis Depay on a free transfer

Although Barcelona have been able to register their players for the most part, Depay finds himself falling down the pecking order of forwards on the team. In need of a boost to their attack to compete for the Scudetto and in Champions League, Juventus could offer a lifeline. Depay's representatives are working with Barcelona to terminate his contract, but if they're able to get that done, it seems like the next stop will be Turin.

Keeper punts

