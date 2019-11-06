Tottenham vs. Red Star Belgrade: Champions League pick, prediction, live stream, watch online

With three games remaining in the Champions League group stage, Tottenham will play arguably its most important remaining game on Wednesday as part of Matchday 4. Spurs go to Red Star Belgrade in Group B with a win putting them four points clear with two games to go, while a loss would see them trail by two points, knowing they still have to go to Bayern Munich. The pressure is on Mauricio Pochettino's squad.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Tottenham vs. Red Star Belgrade

Date : Wednesday, Nov. 6



: Wednesday, Nov. 6 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : Red Star Stadium



: Red Star Stadium TV channel : None



: None Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Tottenham: Beating Red Star last time out has this team in position to advance, but it must find consistency. The win over Red Star was Spurs' only victory in their lat six matches, and they've only scored more than a goal in one of their last five games. The attack just hasn't been creative enough and the finishing has lefty plenty to be desired. Can they repeat their form from Matchday 3?

Red Star: A win here would put the Serbian side in prime position to move on. Ten goals in their last three games with one conceded has the team looking confident, but a loss could be the final straw. With a match against Bayern next, Red Star needs one win in its next two. Beating Spurs is more realistic, but the team will have to control the ball in the middle and be patient in attack.

Tottenham vs. Red Star prediction

Spurs' UCL campaign goes off the rails with a defeat on the road.

Pick: Red Star 2, Tottenham 1