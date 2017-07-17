Transfer news, rumors: Chelsea after Aguero, Aubameyang, Zlatan Ibrahimovic wants Man. United return

With the transfer window open and buzzing, we take a look at some of the transfer rumors and news around the world of soccer, from Major League Soccer to Europe.

Chelsea after top strikers

With Diego Costa possibly on his way out of Chelsea, the Blues have reportedly turned their focus on Manchester City's Sergio Aguero and Dortmund Pierre-Emerick Aubayemang after missing out on signing Romelu Lukaku from Everton.

According to Sky Sports, Chelsea has "serious" interest in the Argentine international.

BREAKING: @ChelseaFC have a “serious and strong interest” in signing@ManCity City striker Sergio Aguero, Sky sources understand #SSNHQ pic.twitter.com/3zisl4TUR6 — Sky Sports News HQ (@SkySportsNewsHQ) July 17, 2017

They also report that the Blues want Aubameyang, with the former AC Milan man on managed Antonio Conte's shortlist that includes Real Madrid's Alvaro Morata and Torino's Andrea Belotti.

Now, it doesn't seem likely that Chelsea will land Aubameyang because of his massive price tag, but he seems more likely than Aguero, with City probably cautious about selling to a direct rival.

Ibra says no to Galaxy, wants United return

According to The Sun, Zlatan Ibrahimovic favors a return to Manchester United over a move to MLS. Linked with Los Angeles FC and the Los Angeles Galaxy, he could rejoin the Red Devils after being out of contract.

The paper also says that Ibra is ahead of schedule to return from his knee injury, with October a possibility. Instead of waiting until the 2018 MLS season, it seems like there is more of a chance that he returns to United to join Romelu Lukaku up top as in October most of the season will still be left to play.

Neymar to PSG?

The rumors surrounding the Barcelona star and PSG have resurfaced again. According to AS, Neymar's father will meet with PSG this week to discuss a potential move. The report says the player wants to be the face of a big project, and leading PSG to Champions League glory would be quite the task.

AC Milan to snag Manchester United target

After bringing in nine new players including Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci, AC Milan doesn't appear done. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Milan is also after Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata and is close on a deal.

Also linked with Aubameyang and Belotti, Morata could be set for a return to Italy. The former Juventus man scored 20 goals for Real Madrid last season despite hardly starting. Just 24 years old and with a ton of potential, he could arrive in northern Italy to pair with Andre Silva.

MLS target out of contract

Dutch international Wesley Sneijder is out of contract at Galatasaray after the Turkish giants terminated it, freeing up a potential move to MLS. He's been linked with Los Angeles FC and possibly a return to Serie A with Sampdoria, but him being out of contract certainly makes getting a deal done much easier.



