Turkish Super Lig targeting June 12 restart date from coronavirus outbreak

The Turkish Super Lig has plans to resume its season on June 12, Nihat Ozdemir, Turkish soccer federation president Nihat Ozdemir said on Wednesday, according to the Associated Press.

Ozdemir said the hope is to finish the season by the end of July and to host the Champions League final in Istanbul in August. The matches for the first division will be held without fans. Ozdemir said that the Turkish health ministry and the scientific advisory council will be in charge of determining the conditions and guidelines for the matches.

"We will finish the league games in July. In August, we'll host the Champions League," Ozdemir said. "We are aiming to end the season on July 26 by playing seven weekends and one weekday game."

The league suspended soccer on March 20, about a week later than most other leagues. Now it could be one of the first European leagues back. The German Bundesliga is returning in May with a specific date expected this week. Portugal is also targeting a return at the end of the month.

Through 26 matchdays, Trabzonspor is in first place with 53 points, just ahead of Istanbul Basaksehir on goal differential. Galatasaray, one of the most popular clubs in Turkey, sits in third place with 50 points. Each team has eight matches remaining in the season and the top five qualify for European competition.

United States men's national team winger Tyler Boyd plays for seventh-place Fenerbache.

Trabzonspor has been one of the stories of the season as it looks for its first league title since 1983-94 while Istanbul Basaksehir has never won the league and was only founded in 1990.