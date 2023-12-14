Liverpool have the chance to finish their UEFA Europa League group stage campaign on a high when they take on Union Saint-Gilloise on Thursday. The Reds are already off to the round of 16, but the Belgian side are still in the hunt for a spot in the knockout round playoffs. They sit three points behind Toulouse and can overtake them if they win and overcome a plus-two goal differential while Toulouse lose but are assured of at least a spot in the Europa Conference League.

Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

How to watch and odds

Date : Thursday, Dec. 14 | Time : 12:45 p.m. ET

: Thursday, Dec. 14 | : 12:45 p.m. ET Location : Lotto Park -- Anderlecht, Belgium

: Lotto Park -- Anderlecht, Belgium Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Union Saint-Gilloise +143; Draw +280; Liverpool +200

Storylines

It has not always been straightforward, but Liverpool are in the midst of an impressive run of form. They have won their last four matches and are unbeaten in their last five, scoring 13 times during that stretch. The Reds rose to the top of the Premier League table with a come-from-behind win over Crystal Palace on Saturday and have a chance to rest their top players on Thursday as they begin to mount a title campaign.

Jurgen Klopp has opted to partially rotate throughout the Europa League group stage, but after already claiming a spot in the round of 16 on Matchday 5, he might fully rest his top-tier talent and give some younger players a chance.

Prediction

A rotated Liverpool team might give Union their best chance to advance to the next round but likely could still pose a threat since a handful of players have already gotten their feet wet in Europa League play. Expect Klopp's side to do some damage, but perhaps not go all the way in a game that matters little to them. Pick: Union Saint-Gilloise 1, Liverpool 1