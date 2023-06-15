The rivalry between United States men's national team and Mexico will be reignited on Thursday when the sides face off in the 2023 Concacaf Nations League semifinals on Paramount+. These teams settled for a 1-1 draw when they faced off in an international friendly match on April 19. The USMNT defeated Grenada 7-1 and El Salvador 1-0 leading up to Thursday's match, while Mexico beat Grenada 2-0 and drew against Cameroon 2-2. You can catch all the action when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada is set for 10 p.m. ET on Thursday. The latest USMNT vs. Mexico odds from Caesars Sportsbook list USMNT as the +119 (bet $100 to win $119) favorites on the 90-minute money line, with Mexico as the +240 underdogs. A draw is priced at +220 and the over/under for goals is 2.5.

How to watch Mexico vs. USMNT

USMNT vs. Mexico date: Thursday, June 15

USMNT vs. Mexico time: 10 p.m. ET

USMNT vs. Mexico live stream: Paramount+

Concacaf Nations League picks for Mexico vs. USMNT

Before you tune in to Thursday's match, you need to see the Concacaf Nations League picks from betting expert Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He is a stunning 150-117-7 on all soccer article picks since the World Cup, returning more than 40 units for his followers.

For USMNT vs. Mexico, Eimer is picking the United States to advance for a -145 payout. The expert notes that both teams will be desperate to make an impression on the big stage in Vegas, but he sees the United States as being the hungrier team. After a difficult run in the World Cup that ended with off-the-pitch drama, USMNT are looking to move forward with new manager B.J. Callaghan and get some much-needed scoring help from Arsenal standout Florian Balogun.



"Looking at the team's last 10 matches, USMNT has failed to score more than once in nine of those 10," Eimer told SportsLine. "This is a squad that struggled to finish in the attacking third. Now, with the addition of Balogun, we can see this finally change up."

Concacaf Nations League semifinals