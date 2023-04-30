The Premier League is back in action on Sunday/

Who's Playing

Aston Villa @ Manchester United

Current Records: Aston Villa 16-6-11, Manchester United 18-6-7

How To Watch

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 9 a.m. ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 9 a.m. ET Where: Old Trafford

Old Trafford TV: Peacock

What to Know

Aston Villa will head out on the road to face off against Manchester United at 9:00 a.m. ET on Sunday at Old Trafford. If the game is anything like the high-scoring 3-1 final from the last time these two played last November, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Aston Villa haven't lost a game since February 18th, a trend which continued on Tuesday. They beat Fulham by a goal, winning 1-0. Aston Villa's only goal came from Tyrone Mings in minute 21.

Meanwhile, Manchester United haven't lost a game since April 2nd, a trend which continued on Thursday. They and Tottenham Hotspur ended up with a point apiece after a 2-2 draw. Manchester United's two goals came from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford, while Tottenham Hotspur got theirs from Pedro Porro and Heung-Min Son.

Aston Villa were able to grind out a solid victory over Manchester United in their previous matchup last November, winning 3-1. The rematch might be a little tougher for Aston Villa since the squad won't have the home-pitch advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Manchester United are a solid favorite against Aston Villa, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -133 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

