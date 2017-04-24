Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Michael Conforto forcing his way onto your roster

In Fantasy Baseball, opportunity is king.

That's the only explanation for why Michael Conforto, a 24 year-old with a .220 career ISO, started the year on the waiver wire in most leagues. But injuries to Lucas Duda and Yoenis Cespedes have given Conforto an opportunity the past week and he has made the most of it.

Conforto hit his fourth home run on Sunday and now has a sparkling .361/.432/.722 slash line. His strikeout rate (20.5 percent) is closer to his minor league numbers than last year's struggles and he's a lava-hot 7-for-15 in his past four games.

Though Cespedes is expected to return this week, the Mets have placed both Duda and Wilmer Flores on the disabled list. That means there should be no pinch for playing time in New York for at least another week. If Conforto keeps hitting like this, it shouldn't matter who is healthy. He needs to be in the Mets lineup and he needs to be on your roster.

There are still concerns about Conforto's playing time against LHP, but the Mets aren't scheduled to face a lefty in Week 4. The Mets young slugger is still just 49 percent owned, which should sky rocket by the end of the week.