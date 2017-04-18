Rays' Rickie Weeks: Sits out Tuesday
Weeks is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Tigers, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Weeks has seen an uptick in playing time as of late due to the multitude of injuries plaguing the Rays outfield, but after striking out eight times in the past three games, he'll head to the bench for a night off. Shane Peterson will fill in as the designated hitter Tuesday.
