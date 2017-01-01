Mathews suffered an ankle injury during Sunday's game against the Browns and is considered questionable to return, Dale Lolley of the Observer-Reporter reports.

Mathews was forced to the locker room during the first half Sunday, but may be able to return later in the game. In the meantime, expect Leterrius Walton and Johnny Maxey to see additional reps at defensive end.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola