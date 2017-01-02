Steelers' Ricardo Mathews: Suffers ankle injury in win
Mathews failed to record a tackle before leaving the regular season finale with an ankle injury.
The Steelers' already banged up defensive line took another hit, and we'll have to wait until later in the week to learn of his status for their playoff game against Miami. He finished the regular season with 16 tackles (five solo).
More News
-
Steelers' Ricardo Mathews: Injured Sunday•
-
Steelers' Ricardo Mathews: DNP Wednesday•
-
Steelers' Ricardo Mathews: Set to play Sunday•
-
Steelers' Ricardo Mathews: Able to return to Sunday's game•
-
Steelers' Ricardo Mathews: Questionable to return•
-
Steelers' Ricardo Mathews: Plays 16 snaps in opener•