Steelers' Ricardo Mathews: Inactive Sunday against Chiefs
Mathews (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's playoff game against the Chiefs.
Mathews, who hurt his ankle in the Steelers' regular season finale, was thought to have had a chance at suiting up after returning to practice Friday, but is now set to miss yet another playoff game. Look for Johnny Maxey and Leterrius Walton to garner additional playing time as a result.
More News
-
Steelers' Ricardo Mathews: Returns to practice, questionable for Sunday•
-
Steelers' Ricardo Mathews: Unavailable for Sunday's playoff game•
-
Steelers' Ricardo Mathews: Suffers ankle injury in win•
-
Steelers' Ricardo Mathews: Injured Sunday•
-
Steelers' Ricardo Mathews: DNP Wednesday•
-
Steelers' Ricardo Mathews: Set to play Sunday•