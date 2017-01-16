Mathews (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's playoff game against the Chiefs.

Mathews, who hurt his ankle in the Steelers' regular season finale, was thought to have had a chance at suiting up after returning to practice Friday, but is now set to miss yet another playoff game. Look for Johnny Maxey and Leterrius Walton to garner additional playing time as a result.

