LOOK: Timberwolves and Magic jerseys will feature FitBit and Disney advertisements

In a move that was largely inevitable after the Philadelphia 76ers sold jersey space to StubHub last year, other teams are continuing to follow suit. The Minnesota Timberwolves and the Orlando Magic have sold space to FitBit and Disney, respectively. The FitBit deal will be applied to multiple teams in the Minnesota area, including the WNBA's Minnesota Lynx. The Magic will have further Disney branding throughout their arena as part of their deal.

The Wolves and Magic join a list that is now comprised of eight teams wearing patches. The Sixers, Brooklyn Nets, Sacramento Kings, Boston Celtics, Utah Jazz and Cleveland Cavaliers all currently have some kind of representation on their jerseys. What these deals are worth has only been speculated on thus far. Although the patches are controversial (as any new form of advertising is), they're largely recognized as not being particularly invasive of the jerseys' aesthetic.

In addition to getting their logo on the T'Wolves' jerseys, FitBit is also now able to call itself the official wearable and sleep tracker of the team. In line with other advertising deals of this nature, both deals are for a three-year trial period. Their new jerseys have not yet been unveiled, but will be later in the summer. You can see the Magic's new jerseys below.