2017 NFL Draft: Buzz building for Deshaun Watson in top five, one team 'loves him'

There is a persistent belief that the 2017 NFL Draft class features a bunch of uninspiring quarterbacks. And yet, these quarterbacks are generating a ton of interest. Mitchell Trubisky of North Carolina might very well end up going No. 1 overall .

And there is a heaping pile of smoke billowing over Deshaun Watson when it comes to the Clemson quarterback potentially becoming a top-five pick.

Even though Watson has been dinged for playing in Clemson's spread system and not being pro ready with some of his decision making, there is now chatter that he could go early.

And there is growing chatter about Deshaun Watson to #Jaguars at No. 4. #QBHysteria — Jason Cole (@JasonColeBR) April 27, 2017

Our own Pete Prisco echoed that sentiment by pointing out that Tom Coughlin "loves" Watson, which was something he discussed on the Roughing the Passer Podcast.

"I also hear that he loves Deshaun Watson," Prisco said. "Tom Coughlin loves Deshaun Watson. There's a lot of people ... Dave Caldwell drafted Blake Bortles so there's some of that in that building as well."

Listen to the full show below:

Prisco also said he thinks LSU running back Leonard Fournette is in play at No. 4 while the Jaguars also remain quite high on O.J. Howard, the tight end out of Alabama.

Another writer, who covered Coughlin with the Giants (Prisco covered Coughlin with the Jaguars), Mike Garafolo, weighed in and pointed out that Watson fits what Coughlin likes in a quarterback.

@PriscoCBS Winner. Smart decision maker. Tom's kind of guy. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 27, 2017

Maybe he won't even be there. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk is hearing a lot of "chatter" over the past few days about the Bears potentially taking Watson at No. 3 overall, even though Chicago just signed Mike Glennon to a big-money contract in free agency.

This could all end up being draft-day smoke and Watson could fall far. His ceiling is very high in this draft, but his floor is also as low as the bottom end of the first round (although it's hard to imagine him actually getting out of the first round, let alone past the Chiefs at No. 27).

Drama is coming and the first night of the draft guarantees to be wild.