2017 Super Bowl halftime show: Here's a sneak peek what of Lady Gaga has planned

Lady Gaga crushed the national anthem at last year's big game, and now Super Bowl LI is getting a full dose of the pop star. That's fantastic news if you're a Lady Gaga fan and a football fan who was disappointed that her appearance at last year's Super Bowl was so brief.

Country star Luke Bryan will sing the national anthem at this year's Super Bowl, while Gaga will take to the world's biggest stage for the halftime show, and if the latest rumors are true, she'll be doing it alone. Well, she'll have backup dancers, she just won't joined by any other headlining acts, and it sounds like that's the way she wants it. Apparently, the 30-year-old singer has been waiting 26 years for to sing at halftime of the Super Bowl.

"I've been planning this since I was 4, so I know exactly what I'm going to do," Gaga said recently. "For me, it's all about giving to the fans and bringing people together that wouldn't normally come together."

Lady Gaga has been waiting a long time to perform at the Super Bowl. Instagram/ladygaga

There have been some wild halftime shows over the past few years -- um, everybody remembers Katy Perry, right -- but Gaga seems determined to top them all when she takes the stage at halftime of the Feb. 5 game between the Patriots and the Falcons.

"The thing is, is it's such a big world stage in terms of how many people see it and it's been done so many times," Gaga said. "I think the challenge is to look at it and say, 'What can I do differently, how can I elevate certain little things here and there and also make it about the music?'"

Apparently, Gaga is literally going to try and elevate things. One report has suggested that Gaga may attempt to do part of the show from the roof at NRG Stadium. There's also a chance that Donald Trump's name could be mentioned. If his name does come up, it won't be a compliment because Gaga is not a Trump fan.

Whatever happens in the show, you can probably expect an A+ performance from Gaga's dancers because they've spent hours rehearsing inside of a giant tent that's set up in Gaga's backyard. If you get dizzy easily, don't watch the video below of the giant tent because it's sideways and it's confusing.

SuperBowl Rehearsal is so fun. We built a tent in my backyard with a dancefloor to practice! We love you monsters, can't wait to perform for u! 💋❤️🎤 A video posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Jan 16, 2017 at 2:18pm PST

Finally, here's a preview of the show.

Pepsi is the official sponsor of the halftime show, so of course, they've been documenting Gaga's entire rehearsal process.

Here is the complete list of previous Super Bowl halftime performers and themes

2016 (Super Bowl 50): Coldplay, Beyonce, Bruno Mars

2015: Katy Perry, Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott



Perry dances on stage with the unforgettable sharks. (Getty Images)

2014: Bruno Mars, Red Hot Chili Peppers

2013: Beyonce

2012: Madonna

2011: The Black Eyed Peas, Usher, Slash

2010: The Who

2009: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

2008: Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

2007: Prince and the Florida A&M marching band

2006: The Rolling Stones

2005: Paul McCartney

2004: Janet Jackson, Kid Rock, P. Diddy, Nelly and Justin Timberlake

2003: Shania Twain, No Doubt and Sting

2002: U2

Bono and U2 pay tribute to the Sept. 11 victims in New Orleans. (Getty Images)

2001: "The Kings of Rock and Pop" featuring Aerosmith, 'N'Sync, Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige and Nelly

2000: "A Tapestry of Nations" featuring Phil Collins, Christina Aguilera, Enrique Iglesias, Toni Braxton and an 80-person choir

1999: "Celebration of Soul, Salsa and Swing" featuring Stevie Wonder, Gloria Estefan, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy and tap dancer Savion Glover

1998: "A Tribute to Motown's 40th Anniversary" including Boyz II Men, Smokey Robinson, Queen Latifah, Martha Reeves and The Temptations

1997: "Blues Brothers Bash" featuring Dan Akroyd, John Goodman and James Belushi (also featuring "The Godfather of Soul" James Brown and ZZ Top)

1996: Diana Ross celebrating 30 years of the Super Bowl with special effects, pyrotechnics and stadium card stunt. Finale featured Diana Ross being taken from the stadium in a helicopter

1995: "Indiana Jones and the Temple of the Forbidden Eye" featuring Tony Bennett, Patti LaBelle, Arturo Sandoval, the Miami Sound Machine and stunts including fire and skydivers. Finale included audience participation with light sticks

1994: "Rockin' Country Sunday" featuring Clint Black, Tanya Tucker, Travis Tritt, Wynonna & Naomi Judd. Finale included flashlight stunt

1993: "Heal the World" featuring Michael Jackson and 3,500 local children. Finale included audience card stunt

1992: "Winter Magic" including a salute to the winter season and the winter Olympics featuring Gloria Estefan, Brian Boitano and Dorothy Hamill

1991: "A Small World Salute to 25 Years of the Super Bowl" featuring New Kids on the Block

1990: "Salute to New Orleans" and 40th Anniversary of Peanuts' characters, featuring trumpeter Pete Fountain, Doug Kershaw & Irma Thomas

1989: "Be Bop Bamboozled" featuring 3-D effects

1988: "Something Grand" featuring 88 grand pianos, the Rockettes and Chubby Checker

1987: "Salute to Hollywood's 100th Anniversary"

1986: "Beat of the Future"

1985: "A World of Children's Dreams"

1984: "Super Bowl XVIII's Salute to the Superstars of the Silver Screen"

1983: "KaleidoSUPERscope" (a kaleidoscope of color and sound)

1982: "A Salute to the 60s and Motown"

1981: "A Mardi Gras Festival"

1980: "A Salute to the Big Band Era" with Up with People

1979: "Super Bowl XIII Carnival" Salute to the Caribbean with Ken Hamilton and various Caribbean bands

1978: "From Paris to the Paris of America" with Tyler Apache Belles, Pete Fountain and Al Hirt

1977: "It's a Small World" including crowd participation for first time with spectators waving colored placards on cue

1976: "200 Years and Just a Baby" Tribute to America's Bicentennial

1975: "Tribute to Duke Ellington" with Mercer Ellington and Grambling State band

1974: "A Musical America" with University of Texas band

1973: "Happiness Is." with University of Michigan marching band and Woody Herman

1972: "Salute to Louis Armstrong" with Ella Fitzgerald, Carol Channing, Al Hirt and U.S. Marine Corps Drill Team

1971: Florida A&M band

1970: Carol Channing

1969: "America Thanks" with Florida A&M University band

1968: Grambling State band

1967: University of Arizona and Grambling State marching bands

Super Bowl LI will be played at NRG Stadium in Houston with kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox. For more information on how to watch or stream Super Bowl LI, be sure to click here.