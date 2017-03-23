Donald Trump's press secretary reveals when the Patriots will visit the White House

The New England Patriots won Super Bowl LI and as such became the first professional sports team to win a championship since President Donald Trump was inaugurated. They are also the first professional sports team to have an opportunity to visit the White House with Trump in office, which has been a bit of a controversial subject since New England’s 25-point comeback win over Atlanta.

But controversy or not, the Patriots will visit the White House, and it will happen on April 19, according to White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, who announced the date on Thursday afternoon.

Spicer says the New England Patriots will be visiting the White House on April 19 to celebrate their freakish Super Bowl win. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) March 23, 2017

Current Packers tight end Martellus Bennett (who signed in free agency after a one-year stint with New England) said before the Super Bowl he wouldn’t go if the Patriots won .

Running back LeGarrette Blount (currently a free agent and a decent bet to end up back in New England on a cheap deal) ratcheted up the conversation a bit by saying he wouldn’t feel welcome in the current White House. Devin McCourty echoed the same reason for skipping a trip to D.C.

Linebacker Dont’a Hightower (who tested free agency but came back to New England) said he was skipping the trip because he’s already been to the White House , having gone when Alabama won the College Football Playoff.

Running back James White, who scored three touchdowns and caught a record-setting 14 passes, is on the fence about a trip to see Trump as well .

That’s quite a list of professional football players unwilling to attend the White House.

And the list extends to other sports as well, with members of the Cleveland Cavaliers , including LeBron James , being critical of the current president .

The Chicago Cubs moved up their trip after winning the World Series to sneak a visit in with Barack Obama still in office.

On the other end of the spectrum are some Patriots members, including star quarterback Tom Brady. Brady drew attention when he placed a “Make America Great Again” hat in his locker at Gillette Stadium and has consistently been criticized for his closeness with Trump.

Bill Belichick drew heat when he sent Trump a letter before the election, while Pats owner Robert Kraft has repeatedly said that he and Trump have been good friends for a number of years.

Through an advisor, Trump has called members of the Patriots “loyal friends.”

So, if you think that controversy is entertaining, expect plenty of entertainment when the Patriots head to the White House on April 19.