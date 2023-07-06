Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte run it back eight years later in the same venue they first fought. Joshua vs. Whyte 2 will take place at the O2 Arena in London, England on Aug. 12, Matchroom Sport announced on Thursday.

Joshua and Whyte continue their respective retribution arcs after they each beat Jermaine Franklin via decision in their last appearances. Joshua (25-3) bounced back from consecutive losses to Oleksandr Usyk where he lost the unified heavyweight titles. Whyte (29-3) bounced back from a crushing defeat to reigning WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

Joshua and Whyte first met as undefeated fighters in December 2015. Joshua finished Whyte via seventh-round TKO in front of their fellow Englishmen at the O2 Arena. Joshua has won their lone contest as professionals, but Whyte still holds on to an amateur decision victory over his rival.

"I'm looking forward to returning to the London O2 on Aug. 12 and going to war," Whyte said, per DAZN. "It's 1-1 so this is the decider."

"I've been clear that my plan is to be active this year," Joshua said. "Aug. 12 is the date, I'll be ready to fight. I look forward to dealing with business."