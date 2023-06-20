As summer draws near, the boxing schedule has been heating up with some of the sport's biggest stars in action. Gervonta "Tank" Davis and Saul "Canelo" Alvarez both picked up recent wins while trying to stake their claim as "the face of boxing." Undisptued titles have also been on the line of late, with Devin Haney edging out Vasiliy Lomachenko in a fantastic bout to retain his undisputed lightweight title, and all-time great and undisputed women's lightweight champion Katie Taylor coming up short in her bid to become undisputed super lightweight champion against Chantelle Cameron.

June got off to a surprising start, with Teofimo Lopez claiming the WBO junior welterweight title with a dominant upset victory over Josh Taylor. Many were questioning if Lopez's best days were already behind him despite being just 24 years old. Instead of fading away, Lopez put on one of the most complete performances of his career to put the boxing world on notice.

The boxing schedule now goes into a bit of a holding pattern before the major bouts start up again, and there are some big ones on the schedule. One fight in the coming weeks worth paying attention to is the undisputed women's super middleweight title as Franchon Crews-Dezurn defends against Savannah Marshall, who is coming off a spirited challenge against pound-for-pound queen Claressa Shields.

Things really turn up in late July. A major pound-for-pound showdown was set for May 7, with former undisputed bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue moving up to super bantamweight to challenge WBC and WBO super bantamweight champion Stephen Fulton. Unfortunately, Inoue suffered an injury and the fight was postponed. That fight will now take place on July 25 in Japan.

Then, on July 29, one of the most anticipated fights in recent memory is set to go down when Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford clash in a battle of elite pound-for-pound talents for the undisputed welterweight championship.

Below is a running list of boxing main events for 2023.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.