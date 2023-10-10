tyson-fury-francis-ngannou.jpg
2023 has been an incredible year for boxing. Nearly every fight fans have been clamoring for over the past few years has either been scheduled or has already happened in this calendar year, with some of boxing's elite pound-for-pound talents turning in performances that have proven just how great they truly are. Sprinkle in a list of fantastic Fight of the Year contenders and 2023 has been the sport's best year in decades. Despite all the high-level action, crossover events are still big business and the biggest of the year goes down on Oct. 14 when KSI, Tommy Fury, Dillon Danis and Logan Paul are all in action.

Gervonta "Tank" Davis won boxing's first "megafight" of 2023, stopping Ryan Garcia with a body shot in a April meeting of two of boxing's brightest -- and most popular -- young stars. Devon Haney outlasted Vasil Lomachenko to remain undisputed lightweight champion in a tactical thriller in May. July delivered two more incredible showings, with Naoya Inoue blasting through Stephen Fulton to win two world titles in his first fight at super bantamweight and Terence Crawford handing Errol Spence Jr. a one-sided beatdown to become undisputed welterweight champion.

The most recent elite pound-for-pound fighter in action was Saul "Canelo" Alvarez. Alvarez defended his undisputed super middleweight crown against undisputed junior middleweight champ Jermell Charlo to close out September. Charlo was never competitive as Alvarez scored a knockdown and took a wide unanimous decision.

Everything in October leads up to Oct. 28 when WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury battles former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia. Fury has already signed on for a bout with WBA, WBO and IBF champion Oleksandr Usyk to crown boxing's first undisputed heavyweight champion in the four-belt era. That fight will either happen in late 2023 or early 2024, partially depending on any damage done by Ngannou.

Note: This will be updated constantly with changes and additions.

DateLocationMain eventWeightclass/titleNetwork
Oct. 14Manchester, EnglandKSI vs. Tommy FuryCruiserweightDAZN PPV
Oct. 14Rosenberg, TexasJanibek Alimkhanuly (c) vs. Vincenzo Gualtieri (c)
WBO, IBF middleweight titlesESPN
Oct. 14Broadbeach, AustraliaTim Tszyu (c) vs. Brian MendozaWBO junior middleweight titleShowtime
Oct. 21Liverpool, EnglandJack Catterall vs. Jorge LinaresSuper lightweightDAZN
Oct. 27Managua, NicaraguaJonathan Gonzalez (c) vs. Gerardo ZapataWBO junior flyweight titleESPN
Oct. 27OrlandoAmanda Serrano (c) vs. Danila RamosUndisputed featherweight titleDAZN
Oct. 28Riadyh, Saudi ArabiaTyson Fury vs. Francis NgannouHeavyweightsESPN+ PPV
Oct. 28Cancun, Mexico
O'Shaquie Foster (c) vs. Eduardo Hernandez
WBC super featherweight titleDAZN
Nov. 4Monte CarloJoe Cordina (c) vs. Edward Vazquez
IBF super featherweight titleDAZN
Nov. 4MiamiAdrien Broner vs. Chris HowardWelterweightTBA
Nov. 4Lake Tahoe, NevadaEfe Ajagba vs. Joe GoodallHeavyweightESPN
Nov. 15TBATakuma Inoue (c) vs. Jerwin AncajasWBA bantamweight titleESPN
Nov. 16Las VegasShakur Stevenson vs. Edwin De Los SantosVacant WBC lightweight titleESPN
Nov. 18Inglewood, CaliforniaDiego Pacheco vs. Marcelo CoceresSuper middleweightDAZN
Nov. 25DublinChantelle Cameron (c) vs. Katie TaylorUndisputed super lightweight titleDAZN
Dec. 16Glendale, ArizonaJesse Rodriguez (c) vs. Sunny Edwards (c)WBO, IBF flyweight titlesDAZN