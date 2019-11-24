Deontay Wilder vs. Luis Ortiz 2: Start time, live stream, PPV price, how to watch, date

On Saturday, WBC heavyweight champ Deontay Wilder steps into the ring with Luis Ortiz for the second time. The two destructive punchers first met in March 2018 with Wilder scoring a 10th round knockout after some tremendous action. Now, they meet again with another huge rematch for Wilder hanging in the balance.

Should Wilder (41-0-1, 40 KOs) manage to get past Ortiz (31-1, 26 KOs) a second time, a planned February bout with Tyson Fury would be next up for the champ. Fury and Wilder battled to a draw last December and both men have spent time busying themselves with other opponents ahead of the big-money rematch.

Wilder fought Fury in their initial bout after his first defeat of Ortiz. After the draw, Wilder took just one round to knock out Dominic Breazeale and set up the Ortiz rematch.

Ortiz rebounded from the loss to Wilder by knocking out Razvan Cojanu and Travis Kauffman before decisioning Christian Hammer and earning yet another crack at the Wilder and the WBC championship. At 40 years old, Ortiz likely only has a few chances left in his career to fight for a world championship.

Both men bring serious punching power to the table, though Wilder's knockout ability ranks among the elite all time at heavyweight. Ortiz showed in the first clash that he is capable of handling, and potentially even defeating Wilder, making this no easy task for Wilder to get to the anticipated Fury rematch.

Leo Santa Cruz also makes his return on the main card when he takes on Miguel Flores for the WBA super featherweight title. Brandon Figueroa is back as well when he takes on Luis Ceja for the WBA super bantamweight title. Here's how you can catch all the action on Saturday night.

Wilder vs. Ortiz viewing information