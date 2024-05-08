Legendary boxer Mike Tyson is currently training for his upcoming fight against Jake Paul this summer. Tyson is doing so in quite an aesthetically pleasing gym in the Las Vegas area.

In fact, Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis actually set up the temporary gym for Tyson to work out in.

"Mark Davis is a friend of Mike's," Tyson's brother-in-law, Azim Spicer, told USA TODAY Sports. "Mark was super helpful in allowing us to utilize this space temporarily. His team has been awesome assisting us with the best vendors to build out Mike's vision."

The facility was designed by Tyson's wife, Kiki, and the gym draws inspiration after the Mike Tyson Boxing Club, which is located in Saudi Arabia. It's a scaled-down version of that particular gym and is located inside of a warehouse that is owned by Davis. The warehouse is close to the Raiders headquarters in nearby Henderson, Nevada.

Videos have been posted to social media in recent weeks of Tyson sparring with his team.

The makeshift gym features leather chairs outside of the ring for guests to watch Tyson train. This certainly isn't your average boxing gym to say the least.

Tyson will take on Paul on July 20 at AT&T Stadium, which is the home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys.