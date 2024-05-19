The New York Knicks may have lost their second-round series to the Indiana Pacers, but it was hardly an outcome they could have avoided given the circumstances. Julius Randle and Bojan Bogdanovic missed all seven games. Mitchell Robinson got hurt in Game 1. OG Anunoby got hurt in Game 2, though he suited up in Game 7 but was pulled after just four minutes of play. Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson played through injury throughout the series. When Game 7's final buzzer rang, it was a shell of the Knicks walking off of the Madison Square Garden court. The defining feature of the series was the players they didn't have.

There's a bitter irony to that sentiment, because the players New York hasn't had have been the team's defining feature for decades now. When was the last time the overarching narrative sounding this franchise wasn't related to a superstar that never ultimately came?

The entire Leon Rose era, even after Brunson's acquisition, has felt like the build-up to a blockbuster. The Knicks have spent years hoarding picks and movable salaries hoping to trade for a fill-in-the-blank star. At times, that slot has been filled by Donovan Mitchell. Every current and former CAA client has been on the radar at some point.

Rose's hire was only necessary because Kevin Durant spurned the previous regime. Before the Durant wild goose chase, the Knicks spent most of a decade failing to find Carmelo Anthony a suitable partner. Anthony himself was only really filling in for LeBron James, the star New York truly spent the late 2000's hoping to land.

All of the cap clearing they needed to do to chase James was precipitated by failed big-name acquisition after failed big-name acquisition by Isiah Thomas. Heck, the Knicks even made a failed run at Thomas' greatest on-court rival at one point. These schemes have been so convoluted that in 1996, the Knicks attempted to lure Michael Jordan by making him the face of Sheraton hotels (yes, this really happened).

It may not seem this way to the Knicks at this moment, but from that perspective, this series represents enormous progress. For once, the Knicks were pining after their own players instead of someone else's.

They had good reason to. The sample was small, but when the Knicks were whole, they really did look like one of the best teams in the NBA. Anunoby and Randle overlapped for just 14 games, but the Knicks won 12 of them. Their starting lineup at that point in the season, featuring Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo and Isaiah Hartenstein, posted a +16.6 net rating. These are contender-level numbers. There's also a layer of common sense to this. If a team makes it to Game 7 of the second round with half of its roster hurt, it stands to reason that the team must be pretty special at full strength.

If nothing else, health would have made things a whole lot easier against the Pacers. Pascal Siakam was held below 20 points in both Games 1 and 2 because Anunoby was guarding him. He spearheaded Indiana's comeback in the series. The Knicks got killed during Precious Achiuwa's mintues in this series. Those minutes never happen if Julius Randle is healthy, and Robinson would have at least removed him from backup center duties. Brunson was spectacular for most of the series. Maybe he could have given just a little bit more on a healthy foot.

The silver lining here is the valuable experience and intel that came out of this playoff run. Deuce McBride wasn't even in the opening night rotation. By the end of the Pacers series he had proven playoff viability on both ends of the floor. Hart's offense was an issue last postseason because nobody respected him as a shooter. He responded this season by not only making his playoff 3's, but improving markedly as a driver and cutter in half-court settings. Donte DiVincenzo's first few forays into the postseason were largely disappointing. He was stellar this time around.

The Knicks know what they have now: a group of players well-suited to the postseason that was missing teammates that could have taken them even further. For once, the narrative going into an offseason won't be about adding external talent to that core, but just getting all of their internal pieces back up to speed. Doing so won't be cheap.

Right now, the Knicks have roughly $118 million in committed salary for next season if you include their two first-round picks. That figure jumps up to $135 million if you assume they retain Bogdanovic on a non-guaranteed deal. Things start to get pricier when you begin accounting for the players that aren't under contract. With apologies to Achiuwa and Alec Burks, there are two here that matter.

It's hard to imagine the Knicks didn't have the framework for an extension in mind when they landed Anunoby, who has been somewhat severely underpaid on his current contract. His projected max for next season is currently around $42.3 million. He likely won't get that much, but a new deal starting between $35-40 million isn't exactly unrealistic. As big as that number looks, it's more or less in line with what Brandon Ingram and Michael Porter Jr. are making. Anunoby holds similar value around the league given his defense. Remember, Jerami Grant got $160 million over five years last summer. Anunoby is better.

At least the Knicks control the Anunoby sweepstakes. They can pay him more than any other team. That isn't the case for Hartenstein. The Knicks can only offer him a 75% raise on his current salary of roughly $9.2 million. That would take him to around $16.2 million. Will that be enough to keep him, even with a four-year commitment at roughly $75 million in total? It's hard to say. Hartenstein presumably wants to remain in New York, but he's made himself plenty of money with the season he just had. Should he walk, the Knicks could try to replace him with a mid-level exception. It's hard to imagine anyone in this weak class of free-agent centers filling in his shoes.

Keep both and the Knicks are looking at a team salary above $180-185 million, depending on the final numbers for Anunoby and Hartenstein. That's well above the projected luxury tax line of $172 million, and potentially even within range of the projected $190 million second apron. That's not a line to be trifled with. Between trade restrictions, free agent restrictions and frozen draft picks, crossing it severely limits the ways in which a team can meaningfully upgrade its roster. You cross that line when you think you already have the players you need.

And that's where the Knicks are at the moment. Sure, they'll look into every big name that comes onto the market. It would be irresponsible not to given their assets and desirability as a market. In a perfect world, they'd at least stay below the second apron to retain some maneuverability. But this isn't a franchise that needs to think about who it doesn't have anymore. Had they been healthy, the Knicks likely would have advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals and at least given the Celtics a competitive series. If they can just keep their current group in one piece next season, they're more than talented enough to compete for the title.