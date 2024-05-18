Oleksandr Usyk has a chance to make the leap from one of boxing's dominant champions to one of its biggest stars Saturday when he faces Tyson Fury for the unified heavyweight championship. Their 12-round showdown will anchor the main Fury vs. Usyk fight card (noon ET) from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Usyk is a two-time Olympic gold medalist, a former unified cruiserweight champion and currently holds three of the four major heavyweight belts. However, he is still a relative unknown outside of hardcore boxing fans. But Usyk will surely see his profile skyrocket should he end the championship reign of Fury, who has held a portion of the belt since November 2015.

Fury is the slight -130 favorite (risk $130 to win $100), while Usyk is priced at +110 in the latest Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk odds. The over/under for total rounds completed is 10.5, with the Over favored at -275. Before making any Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury picks, make sure you see the boxing predictions and betting advice from SportsLine expert Peter Kahn.

Kahn is a true boxing insider who has his finger on the pulse of what's going on inside and outside of the ring. He has managed numerous world champions and currently manages 20 fighters through his company, Fight Game Advisors. Kahn won the 2022 Boxing Writers Association of America Cus D'Amato Manager of the Year award and was named to the 2023 Florida Boxing Hall of Fame.

Kahn is uncanny when it comes to picking fights. He is an astounding 51-13 on his last 64 SportsLine boxing picks, returning more than $4,000 to $100 bettors. His notable wins include telling SportsLine members to back underdog Ryan Garcia (+500) against previously unbeaten super lightweight champion Devin Haney (-700) in their blockbuster fight in April. Anyone who has followed him has already seen massive returns.

Now, with Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk on deck, Kahn has studied the matchup from every angle and released confident picks for the fight. You can only see those picks at SportsLine.

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk preview

Some good news for Fury's supporters is that his physique suggests he is in shape and prepared for the fight, which hasn't necessarily always been the case throughout the week.

Earlier this week, Fury (34-0-1, 24 KOs) told the media he arrived at the venue weighing 19 stone, or 266 pounds. That is about 12 pounds lighter than he weighed in against Ngannou in a fight he barely escaped with a win. Although Fury claimed to have trained seriously for Ngannou, he appeared out of shape, disinterested and more fatigued than his opponent as the fight wore on.

Fury's current weight is about the same that he maintained for the second and third fights with Wilder. After weighing in about 256 for their first matchup, he put on about 10 pounds of lean muscle to add some power to his punches and ended up getting stoppages in both fights.

"If you put average men in front of me, I'm not getting turned on. I'm definitely turned on for this one. You put me on top of the world on a Las Vegas stage, I'll look good. I always do," Fury said.

If there's a psychological edge based on the lead-up to the fight, one could argue Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs) and his team, known for their stoicism and professionalism, have the edge over the abrasive Fury camp.

Although Tyson Fury isn't known for excessive trash talking, he carefully picks his words and makes statements targeted toward potentially distracting his opponent. His father and manager, John Fury, is far less subtle and seems to thrive on creating chaos during fight week.

Perhaps the most extreme example of this came when the parties met for the first press conference this week. In a clip that went viral, the elder Fury rushed and head-butted a member of Usyk's camp, though the recipient appeared to have done little to provoke the attack.

Usually such a move would ignite an all-out brawl, but Usyk called on his team to simply walk away, a move Usyk later said was intended to deprive the Fury camp of the chaos they seemingly wanted.

"Of course it's disappointing that at an event like this, because this is about discipline," Usyk said. "I'm not disappointed by my team, they are disappointed because I pulled them back and stopped them from fighting." See who to back here.

How to make Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk picks

We can share that Kahn likes the Over 10.5 rounds. He's also made the call on a plus-money method-of-victory prop and a confident money-line pick. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Who wins Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk, and which method-of-victory prop is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see Peter Kahn's best bets for Saturday, all from the boxing specialist who has netted his followers a profit of more than $4,000, and find out.