Jake Paul and Mike Perry duke it out in a boxing match that was a pleasant surprise following the postponement of Paul vs. Mike Tyson. Paul vs. Perry headlines a card featuring multiple boxing champions at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on Saturday.

Paul (9-1) looks to add another former UFC fighter to his resume after beating Nate Diaz, Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley (twice) and Ben Askren. Mike Perry (0-1) is a heavy-handed mixed martial artist who revitalized his career with a 5-0 run in bare-knuckle boxing. Perry gives up size and boxing experience to Paul but he's among the most competent UFC alum available to challenge Paul in the squared circle. Paul is taking a substantial risk by fighting Perry four months before a major box office fight with Tyson.

"The skills is what pay the bills. And he has no footwork, no head movement, no defense," Paul said at the final press conference. "He's a great offensive fighter and bare knuckle, but in terms of boxing, he's going to get picked apart very quickly, and it's going to be a short night. Like I said, my predictions are never wrong, so I stand on business every single time I manifested into reality. I Jake Joseph Paul will knock out Mike Perry in less than two rounds. It's going to happen, put money on it."

The undercard is fairly typical for a crossover boxing event with some former and current champions along with another former UFC fighter looking to make the jump. Undisputed women's featherweight champion Amanda Serrano is in action when she takes on Stevie Morgan in the featured bout. Serrano was also expected to compete on the Tyson card in a rematch with undisputed two-division queen Katie Taylor. But with the postponement, Serrano wanted to stay active with a bout before November, especially after having her fight in March fall through on the day of the fight.

"Listen, I don't pay attention to that. That doesn't win fights, that doesn't pay my bills. I go out, I train hard, I fight hard, and you'll see Saturday night," Serrano said. "This is my 50th fight and I've never overlooked an opponent."

Below is the complete fight card for Paul vs. Perry along with the latest odds. Check back all week long for the latest news, features and other content around this massive event.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry fight card, odds

Jake Paul -425 vs. Mike Perry +300, cruiserweights

Amanda Serrano -4000 vs. Stevie Morgan +1500, super lightweights



Ashton Sylve -360 vs. Lucas Bahdi +265, lightweights



Corey Marksman -255 vs. Tony Aguilar +195, lightweights



Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. -280 vs. Uriah Hall +215, cruiserweights



Paul vs. Perry viewing info

Date: July 20



July 20 Location: Amalie Arena -- Tampa



Amalie Arena -- Tampa Start time: 9 p.m. ET (Main card)

9 p.m. ET (Main card) How to watch: DAZN PPV



Paul vs. Perry countdown

