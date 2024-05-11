Tickets to the boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul are sure to be expensive, but one VIP package will run fans into the millions of dollars. Paul recently announced VIP ticket packages that will cost $2 million and give fans unprecedented access to the July 20 bout, as well as the events leading up to it.

The package, released through Paul's Most Valuable Promotions, has been titled MVP Owner's Experience. According to Nakisa Bidarian, co-found of MVP, one of the biggest benefits of the package is a pair of ringside apron seats, which is a first in boxing. The $2 million also gets you four first-row floor seats and four second-row floor seats.

Those ringside floor seats will come in handy considering the fight will be held in AT&T Stadium, one of the NFL's largest venues.

In addition to the up-close view of the action, that seven-figure price tag gets fans a top-shelf open bar with an all-inclusive food menu. It also comes with boxing gloves signed by Paul and Tyson, a two-night stay at the hotel, a spot on stage for the weigh-in and more.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime event that literally touches six generations," Bidarian said.

With the fight just over two months away, both boxers are in the thick of their training regiment. Tyson has even gotten some help from Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis, who has provided a temporary gym in one of his warehouses for the former heavyweight champion.

Tyson and Paul will step into the ring together on Saturday, July 20 for the first professional fight of Tyson's career in 19 years. The bout will air live from Arlington on Netflix.