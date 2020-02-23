Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury 2 fight purses: Prize money each fighter on main card will take home

Boxing doesn't get much bigger than this Saturday from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas when Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury square off in a heavyweight title rematch. The pair of undefeated fighters have brought much fanfare to Sin City as they prepare to do battle for a second time. And with big fights comes big payouts. Both Fury and Wilder are set to walk away with the kind of money that's only tied to the biggest stages in the fight game. This is appropriate given the fight may not only be the biggest of 2020, but also stands as one of the biggest heavyweight fights of the modern era after their controversial draw in December 2018.

Per the Nevada State Athletic Commission, the contractually-guaranteed purses for Wilder and Fury are both for $5 million. However, as noted by ESPN's Dan Rafael, both men are actually guaranteed more than $25 million, plus a percentage of the pay-per-view receipts. Those numbers are an increase from their first meeting where the contracted guarantees were $4 million for Wilder and $3 million for Fury. They also stand to make even more money from the rivalry should Saturday's loser initiate their immediate guaranteed rematch clause within 30 days, which would grant a 60-40 purse split in favor of the winner.

Respect box? Subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we take an in-depth look at the world of boxing each week, including a look at Wilder-Fury 2 with analysis from Rafe Bartholomew.

On the undercard, Charles Martin is set to make $250,000 and Gerald Washington $275,000 in their heavyweight showdown. WBO super bantamweight champion Emanuel Navarrete will make $300,000 to put his belt on the line against Jeo Santisima ($25,000). The fights that round out the card pit Sebastian Fundora ($40,000) against Daniel Lewis ($35,000) at junior middleweight, Amir Imam ($30,000) against Javier Molina ($35,000) at junior welterweight and Subriel Matias ($50,000) against Petros Ananyan ($30,000) at junior welterweight.

Who will win Wilder vs. Fury 2, how long will the fight last, and which best bet pays 9-2? Visit SportsLine now to see Peter Kahn's best bets, all from the fight game insider who called Wilder knocking out Dominic Breazeale in the first round at 22-1.