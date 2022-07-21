Devin Haney is headed down under once again. The undisputed lightweight king is set to make the first defense of his titles against the man he earned them from in George Kambosos Jr., according to multiple reports.

Keith Idec of Boxing Scene reports that the rematch will take place on Oct. 15 inside Rod Laver Stadium in Melbourne -- the site of the first meeting between the two foes. Dan Rafael was first to report the rematch being targeted for that date.

The two will fight once more after Kambosos included a rematch clause in the contract ahead of their first meeting as the unified titleholder with the distinction that both bouts would have to take place in Australia.

Haney pieced up Kambosos in their first meeting in June before taking a unanimous decision to become the eighth undisputed champion of the four-belt era. Haney boasts an undefeated record at 28-0 as a pro with 15 of those victories coming by knockout.

