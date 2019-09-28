Errol Spence Jr. vs. Shawn Porter start time, PPV price, live stream, fight card, how to watch

Two welterweight champions enter the ring, one leaves as a unified champion when Errol Spence Jr. and Shawn Porter clash on pay-per-view from Staples Center in Los Angeles on Saturday night. The fight is only the 11th welterweight unification bout in boxing history and will shape the future of one of the deepest, most competitive divisions in boxing.

IBF champ Spence (25-0, 21 KOs) is undefeated and regarded as maybe the top 147-pound fighter on the planet -- at the very least the fighter with the most upside at the weight. Porter (30-2-1, 17 KOs) is the WBC champ and a rugged pressure fighter who has been in with some of the very best while capturing championships and making life hard on his opponents.

The undercard is loaded with compelling fights.

Anthony Dirrell (33-1-1, 24 KO) and David Benavidez (21-0, 18 KO) fight for Dirrell's WBC super middleweight championship -- a belt Benavidez previously held and lost due to a failed drug test for cocaine. Dirrell, 12 years Benavidez's senior, recently said "He's never fought someone like me. Everyone he knocked out, he was supposed to knock out."

Mario Barrios (24-0, 16 KO) meets Baktyr Akhmedov (7-0, 6 KO) in a bout for a vacant secondary WBA title at 140 pounds. Akhmedov is a 2016 Olympian who is moving up the ladder with surprising speed while Barrios has been brought along at a measured "traditional" pace. The winner will be put in position for big things at 140.

Josesito Lopez (36-8, 19 KO) steps into the ring with John Molina Jr. (30-8, 24 KO) in a matchup of rugged veteran welterweights that could steal the show. Both men are past their prime but bring it every time out. The two brawlers will throw heavy leather in a welcome opener to the PPV broadcast.

Spence vs. Porter viewing information

Date: Sept. 28, 2019 | Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: Staples Center -- Los Angeles

Broadcast: Fox PPV | Price: $74.99

Stream: Foxsports.com or the Fox Sports App

Full card and odds

Favorite Underdog Weight Errol Spence Jr. (c) -700 Shawn Porter (c) +475 Welterweight unification David Benavidez -900 Anthony Dirrell (c) +575 Super middleweight Mario Barrios -165 Baktyr Akhmedov +140 Super lightweight Josesito Lopez -400 John Molina Jr. +275 Welterweight

