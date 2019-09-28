Errol Spence Jr. vs. Shawn Porter start time, PPV price, live stream, fight card, how to watch
Take a look at the odds for the pay-per-view card headlined by Porter vs. Spence
Two welterweight champions enter the ring, one leaves as a unified champion when Errol Spence Jr. and Shawn Porter clash on pay-per-view from Staples Center in Los Angeles on Saturday night. The fight is only the 11th welterweight unification bout in boxing history and will shape the future of one of the deepest, most competitive divisions in boxing.
IBF champ Spence (25-0, 21 KOs) is undefeated and regarded as maybe the top 147-pound fighter on the planet -- at the very least the fighter with the most upside at the weight. Porter (30-2-1, 17 KOs) is the WBC champ and a rugged pressure fighter who has been in with some of the very best while capturing championships and making life hard on his opponents.
Respect box? Subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we take an in-depth look at the world of boxing each week, including one-on-one interviews with Errol Spence Jr. and Shawn Porter below.
The undercard is loaded with compelling fights.
- Anthony Dirrell (33-1-1, 24 KO) and David Benavidez (21-0, 18 KO) fight for Dirrell's WBC super middleweight championship -- a belt Benavidez previously held and lost due to a failed drug test for cocaine. Dirrell, 12 years Benavidez's senior, recently said "He's never fought someone like me. Everyone he knocked out, he was supposed to knock out."
- Mario Barrios (24-0, 16 KO) meets Baktyr Akhmedov (7-0, 6 KO) in a bout for a vacant secondary WBA title at 140 pounds. Akhmedov is a 2016 Olympian who is moving up the ladder with surprising speed while Barrios has been brought along at a measured "traditional" pace. The winner will be put in position for big things at 140.
- Josesito Lopez (36-8, 19 KO) steps into the ring with John Molina Jr. (30-8, 24 KO) in a matchup of rugged veteran welterweights that could steal the show. Both men are past their prime but bring it every time out. The two brawlers will throw heavy leather in a welcome opener to the PPV broadcast.
Spence vs. Porter viewing information
Date: Sept. 28, 2019 | Time: 9 p.m. ET
Location: Staples Center -- Los Angeles
Broadcast: Fox PPV | Price: $74.99
Stream: Foxsports.com or the Fox Sports App
Full card and odds
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Weight
Errol Spence Jr. (c) -700
Shawn Porter (c) +475
Welterweight unification
David Benavidez -900
Anthony Dirrell (c) +575
Super middleweight
Mario Barrios -165
Baktyr Akhmedov +140
Super lightweight
Josesito Lopez -400
John Molina Jr. +275
Welterweight
Who wins Spence vs. Porter? How long does the fight last? And what prop bet should you make for a massive payout? Visit SportsLine right now to see Peter Kahn's best bets for Spence-Porter, all from the fight game insider who predicted Porter's upset of Danny Garcia.
-
Porter vs. Spence fight card, odds
Take a look at the odds for the pay-per-view card headlined by Porter vs. Spence
-
Updating boxing fight schedule for 2019
Business is booming so far as the year in boxing rolls along
-
Spence vs. Porter complete preview
Just who has the advantages on Saturday night in Las Vegas? Let's take a closer look at what...
-
Spence vs. Porter predictions, picks
See who the experts at CBS Sports are picking for Saturday's welterweight unification bout
-
Spence vs. Porter odds, top expert picks
Peter Kahn already nailed Shawn Porter knocking out Danny Garcia
-
A history of welterweight unifications
Spence and Porter will meet Saturday in just the 11th welterweight unification bout in history