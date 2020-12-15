A loaded class of fighters will be inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame class on June 14, 2021. While every Hall of Fame fighter is an accomplished star by definition, the headliner of the class is Floyd Mayweather Jr., one of the greatest boxers of all time both in the ring and at the box office.

Hall of Fame nominees are voted on by members of the Boxing Writers Association of America as well as a panel of boxing historians. The induction ceremony is held at the Hall of Fame museum in Canastota, New York.

This year's inductees include the following.

Floyd Mayweather Jr.

A five-division world champion recognized as a lineal champion across four divisions, Mayweather established himself as a controversial mega-draw. He's headlined some of the biggest fights in boxing history, including showdowns with longtime rival Manny Pacquiao and former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor. Mayweather retired in 2017 with a record of 50-0 after holding world championships at super featherweight, lightweight, super lightweight, welterweight and light middleweight. At the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, Mayweather won a bronze medal after losing a controversial decision that likely cost him the gold.

Andre Ward

Ward, a 2004 Olympic gold medalist, retired in 2017 with a record of 32-0 after holding world titles at both super middleweight and light heavyweight. In 2011, Ward won the Super Six World Boxing Classic, beating Mikkel Kessler, Allan Green, Arthur Abraham and Carl Froch in the tournament. In his final two professional fights, Ward defeated Sergey Kovalev to become a world champion in his second division, capturing three world titles in the process.

Wladimir Klitschko

Another former Olympic medalist, Klitschko won gold in 1996. Klitschko was a recognized heavyweight world champion over two separate stretches in his career. During a 19-fight run, Klitschko won world titles for the WBA, IBF and WBO -- this coming after an earlier run in his career as WBO champion. Klitschko last fought in 2017, retiring with a professional record of 64-5.

Laila Ali

The daughter of Muhammad Ali, Laila Ali forged ahead with her own impressive professional career. She retired in 2007 with a record of 24-0 with 21 wins coming by knockout. In 2001, she and Jacqui Frazier-Lyde, the daughter of Joe Frazier, became the first women to ever headline a boxing pay-per-view. Ali was a superstar at a time few women were able to accomplish such feats, winning super middleweight and light heavyweight titles along the way.

Ann Wolfe

Wolfe is one of the most feared punchers in women's boxing history. She won titles at light middleweight, super middleweight and light heavyweight, only suffering one loss in her career. Wolfe retired in 2006 with a record of 24-1.

James Toney and Miguel Cotto made their first appearances on the International Boxing Hall of Fame ballot, but both fell short of the 80 percent of votes required for induction.