Jake Paul faces the toughest test of his young combat sports career against former UFC light heavyweight champion Anderson Silva. Many questions will be answered about Paul's upside in this celebrity-meets-professional boxing hybrid he spearheaded on Saturday. Paul vs. Silva headlines a Showtime Boxing pay-per-view event in Glendale, Arizona.

Paul has pieced together a perfect 5-0 run with four knockouts as a professional boxer, defeating former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley (twice) and former Bellator MMA welterweight champion Ben Askren. Those fights showed that Paul has an unwavering commitment to the sport, punching power and the ability to make reads while working behind his jab. Silva presents a number of new challenges and Paul's first taste of boxing a boxer.

Silva has a size advantage that Paul's prior opponents lacked and a true dedication to the sport of boxing. Silva is 3-1 as a pro and weaved influences from Muhammad Ali and Roy Jones Jr. into a style that cemented him among the greatest MMA fighters in history. Detractors will point to Silva's age and overall inexperience as a professional boxer, but this is certainly a meaningful and significant step up in competition for Paul. After all, the former UFC middleweight champion is just one year removed from defeating Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

Below is the complete fight card as well as how you can catch all the action on Sunday night live on Showtime PPV.

Paul vs. Silva fight card, odds

Jake Paul -270 vs. Anderson Silva +220, cruiserweight (eight rounds)

Ashton Sylve vs. Braulio Rodriguez, super featherweights (eight rounds)

Alexandro Santiago vs. Antonio Nieves, bantamweights (10 rounds)



Uriah Hall vs. Le'Veon Bell, cruiserweights (four rounds)



Chris Avila vs. Dr. Mike Varshavski, cruiserweights (four rounds)

Viewing information