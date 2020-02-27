Mikey Garcia vs. Jessie Vargas odds, betting lines: Picks, predictions from boxing insider

Mikey Garcia suffered the first defeat of his boxing career the last time he stepped into the ring. The former four-division world champion will look to get back on track when he takes on former two-division titleholder Jessie Vargas on Saturday. The 12-round welterweight bout takes place at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Tex. The venue is the training facility home of the Dallas Cowboys.

Garcia (39-1, 30 KOs) moved up two weight classes to take on welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. in March of last year. He lost the bout by unanimous decision but is still listed at No. 10 in ESPN's pound-for-pound boxing rankings. Vargas (29-2-2, 11 KOs) has gone 2-0-2 in his past four bouts and looks to build off a sixth-round stoppage of Humberto Soto last April. Garcia is listed as a -550 favorite (risk $550 to win $100), while Vargas is a +425 underdog in the latest Garcia vs. Vargas odds at William Hill US.

Garcia vs. Vargas preview

The boxing analyst knows the winner of this bout will be on a fast track to higher profile bouts. Garcia, 32, has been one of the most successful boxers of the past decade, going undefeated for the first 13 years of his professional career. The Southern Californian has been slow to receive the recognition and star power usually befitting a four-division champion, a dynamic largely attributed to his humble disposition. He also fights in lower weight classes, which historically receive less widespread attention.

However, his national profile improved when he thrashed the sport's resident villain, Broner, in a lopsided unanimous decision in a pay-per-view headliner at the Barclays Center in New York in July 2017. He picked up two more titles at lightweight and welterweight before challenging Spence (26-0) for the IBF welterweight crown in March of last year.

But the battle of unbeatens was far from a super fight, with Spence controlling the action from the opening bell and winning by shutout on all three scorecards. Garcia recently called his performance "horrible" and has vowed to redeem himself against Vargas.

The 30-year-old Vargas is noted for his straightforward style and action-packed bouts that often have led to close decisions.

The Los Angeles native might be best known for his performances in both of his losses. In July 2015, he fought Timothy Bradley for the WBO welterweight title and went 12 rounds with the since-retired former champion. Vargas scored a knockdown in the final round and appeared close to finishing Bradley, who was saved by the bell and won a decision.

A year later, Vargas put up a respectable effort against the iconic Manny Pacquiao in Las Vegas but lost a unanimous decision. His subsequent bouts include his disputed draw against Broner, which many observers believe Vargas won.

