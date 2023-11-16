Surging boxing star Shakur Stevenson seeks a championship in a third division on Thursday when he faces rising contender Edwin De Los Santos for the vacant WBC lightweight crown. Their 12-round battle tops the main card (10:30 p.m. ET) from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Stevenson is a former featherweight and super featherweight champion who has since moved up to the talent-rich lightweight division. His chance for a third division championship comes in just his second fight at lightweight and against a dangerous opponent in De Los Santos, who has just one loss in 17 professional fights and is competing in his first title bout.

Stevenson is a -1,200 favorite (risk $1,200 to win $100), while De Los Santos comes back at +600 (risk $100 to win $600) in the latest boxing odds for Shakur Stevenson vs. Edwin De Los Santos. The over/under for total rounds completed is 10.5, with the over priced at -470 and the under listed at +300. Before entering your picks for Shakur Stevenson vs. Edward De Los Santos, make sure you see the boxing predictions and betting advice from SportsLine expert Peter Kahn.

Stevenson is a -1200 favorite (risk $1,200 to win $100), while De Los Santos is offered at +700 (risk $100 to win $700) in the latest Shakur Stevenson vs. Edwin De Los Santos odds. The over/under for total rounds finished is 10.5, with the Over shaded at -380 and the Under fetching a price of +270. Before locking in any Shakur Stevenson vs. Edwin De Los Santos picks, make sure you see the boxing predictions and betting advice from SportsLine expert Peter Kahn.

Kahn is a true boxing insider who has his finger on the pulse of what's going on inside and outside of the ring. He has managed numerous world champions and currently manages 20 fighters through his company, Fight Game Advisors. Kahn won the 2022 Boxing Writers Association of America Cus D'Amato Manager of the Year award and was named to the 2023 Florida Boxing Hall of Fame.

Kahn is uncanny when it comes to picking fights. He is an astounding 45-13 on his last 58 SportsLine boxing picks, returning nearly $4,000 to $100 bettors. Anyone who has followed him has already seen massive returns.

Now, with Stevenson vs. De Los Santos approaching, Kahn has studied the matchup from every angle and released confident selections for the fight. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Shakur Stevenson vs. Edwin De Los Santos preview

A big part of Stevenson's motivation lies in the potential opportunities that could await should he give an impressive performance on Thursday. He has the opportunity to fight on national television on an isolated stage in Las Vegas without the heavy competition from football and other sports that would come with an appearance on a weekend card in November. In other words, there will likely be more eyeballs on this fight than on any other in his career to this point.

What's more, a victory and a major belt in the lightweight division would provide major leverage for his next fight, potentially a big-money showdown against another of the sport's stars. Negotiations with Devin Haney reportedly fell apart because they couldn't come to financial terms, but a big-money lightweight unification fight could be back on the table if Stevenson is impressive enough to create public interest in that showdown.

What's more, Stevenson also has called for a matchup with former three-division champion Vasiliy Lomachenko, should Stevenson win on Thursday night. Lomachenko lost a decision in May to Haney in a fight many observers believed Lomachenko won. If Stevenson can't secure a unification bout with Haney, a first-title defense against Lomachenko would provide a compelling and potentially lucrative matchup.

Although De Los Santos (16-1, 14 KOs) is ranked just No. 6 by the WBC, he was awarded the title fight reportedly because the contenders ranked ahead of him were either previously booked or turned down the fight with Stevenson.

The 24-year-old Dominican Republic native is a southpaw known for his power and durability. His last fight resulted in a unanimous decision over Joseph Adorno in July. His lone defeat came by split decision to William Foster III in July of last year. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Shakur Stevenson vs. Edwin De Los Santos picks

We can share that Kahn likes the fight to go Over 10.5 rounds. He's also made the call on a method-of-victory prop and a confident money-line pick. You can only see his picks at SportsLine.

Who wins Shakur Stevenson vs. Edwin De Los Santos, and which prop is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see Peter Kahn's best bets for Thursday, all from the boxing specialist who has netted his followers a profit of nearly $4,000, and find out.