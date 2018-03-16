No Text
CHARLS
AUBURN
No Text
Key Players
J. Chealey
13 G
J. Harper
1 G
|30.9
|Min. Per Game
|30.9
|13.7
|Pts. Per Game
|13.7
|5.7
|Ast. Per Game
|5.7
|2.4
|Reb. Per Game
|2.4
|39.3
|Field Goal %
|36.8
|34.8
|Three Point %
|36.1
|85.8
|Free Throw %
|82.2
|Defensive rebound by Cameron Johnson
|3.0
|Jared Harper missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|3.0
|+ 1
|Jared Harper made 1st of 2 free throws
|3.0
|Personal foul on Cameron Johnson
|3.0
|Defensive rebound by Chuma Okeke
|4.0
|Grant Riller missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6.0
|Defensive rebound by Jarrell Brantley
|14.0
|Davion Mitchell missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|14.0
|Davion Mitchell missed 1st of 2 free throws
|14.0
|Personal foul on Cameron Johnson
|14.0
|+ 1
|Grant Riller made 2nd of 2 free throws
|20.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|58
|62
|Field Goals
|23-51 (45.1%)
|21-59 (35.6%)
|3-Pointers
|5-22 (22.7%)
|5-24 (20.8%)
|Free Throws
|7-14 (50.0%)
|15-32 (46.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|40
|39
|Offensive
|5
|10
|Defensive
|31
|23
|Team
|4
|6
|Assists
|10
|10
|Steals
|6
|10
|Blocks
|0
|4
|Turnovers
|21
|11
|Fouls
|23
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
24 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
|Team Stats
|13 Charleston 26-8
|75.1 PPG
|35.4 RPG
|11.4 APG
|4 Auburn 26-7
|83.4 PPG
|41.1 RPG
|14.4 APG
|Key Players
|
5
|J. Brantley F
|17.0 PPG
|7.1 RPG
|1.7 APG
|49.7 FG%
|
5
|M. Heron G
|16.6 PPG
|5.5 RPG
|0.9 APG
|44.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Brantley F
|24 PTS
|7 REB
|2 AST
|M. Heron G
|16 PTS
|5 REB
|2 AST
|
|45.1
|FG%
|35.6
|
|
|22.7
|3PT FG%
|20.8
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|46.9
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Brantley
|38
|24
|7
|2
|0
|0
|4
|3
|9/16
|2/5
|4/7
|1
|6
|G. Riller
|40
|16
|6
|1
|1
|0
|7
|3
|6/15
|2/8
|2/4
|0
|6
|C. Johnson
|24
|4
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|4
|2/4
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|3
|N. Harris
|24
|3
|7
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1/3
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|5
|J. Chealey
|19
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|3
|5
|1/3
|0/1
|0/1
|0
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Brantley
|38
|24
|7
|2
|0
|0
|4
|3
|9/16
|2/5
|4/7
|1
|6
|G. Riller
|40
|16
|6
|1
|1
|0
|7
|3
|6/15
|2/8
|2/4
|0
|6
|C. Johnson
|24
|4
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|4
|2/4
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|3
|N. Harris
|24
|3
|7
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1/3
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|5
|J. Chealey
|19
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|3
|5
|1/3
|0/1
|0/1
|0
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Pointer
|35
|9
|5
|3
|2
|0
|3
|2
|4/8
|1/4
|0/0
|2
|3
|E. Bailey
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. McManus
|17
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|4
|J. Eck
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Galloway
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Smart
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Blackmon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Ndiaye
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Robinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|58
|36
|10
|6
|0
|21
|23
|23/51
|5/22
|7/14
|5
|31
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Heron
|36
|16
|5
|2
|2
|0
|3
|1
|6/15
|0/5
|4/6
|0
|5
|D. Murray
|29
|11
|7
|0
|2
|0
|2
|5
|4/9
|1/3
|2/4
|4
|3
|B. Brown
|34
|10
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3/11
|3/10
|1/4
|2
|1
|H. Spencer
|24
|7
|4
|2
|1
|2
|4
|0
|2/8
|0/0
|3/6
|1
|3
|J. Harper
|18
|6
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|4
|1/7
|1/4
|3/6
|0
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Heron
|36
|16
|5
|2
|2
|0
|3
|1
|6/15
|0/5
|4/6
|0
|5
|D. Murray
|29
|11
|7
|0
|2
|0
|2
|5
|4/9
|1/3
|2/4
|4
|3
|B. Brown
|34
|10
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3/11
|3/10
|1/4
|2
|1
|H. Spencer
|24
|7
|4
|2
|1
|2
|4
|0
|2/8
|0/0
|3/6
|1
|3
|J. Harper
|18
|6
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|4
|1/7
|1/4
|3/6
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Dunbar
|13
|6
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|2/4
|1
|2
|D. Mitchell
|20
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2/3
|0/1
|0/2
|0
|0
|C. Okeke
|27
|2
|9
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|7
|P. Keim
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Blackstock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Macoy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Purifoy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Easterling
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Collier
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|201
|62
|33
|10
|10
|4
|11
|18
|21/59
|5/24
|15/32
|10
|23
-
16TEXSO
1XAVIER79
99
2nd 2:05 TBS
-
16UMBC
1UVA13
16
1st 5:15 TNT
-
11CUSE
6TCU6
8
1st 15:29 CBS
-
10PROV
7TEXAM69
73
Final
-
15CSFULL
2PURDUE48
74
Final
-
13MRSHL
4WICHST81
75
Final
-
15GAST
2CINCY53
68
Final
-
15LPSCMB
2UNC66
84
Final
-
10BUTLER
7ARK79
62
Final
-
12MURYST
5WVU68
85
Final
-
10TEXAS
7NEVADA83
87
Final/OT
-
9KSTATE
8CREIGH69
59
Final
-
14BUCK
3MICHST78
82
Final
-
13CHARLS
4AUBURN58
62
Final
-
9FSU
8MIZZOU0
0146.5 O/U
+1.0
9:50pm TBS
-
12NMEXST
5CLEM0
0133.0 O/U
-3.5
10:18pm TRU