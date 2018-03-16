CHARLS
AUBURN

Key Players
J. Chealey
13 G
J. Harper
1 G
30.9 Min. Per Game 30.9
13.7 Pts. Per Game 13.7
5.7 Ast. Per Game 5.7
2.4 Reb. Per Game 2.4
39.3 Field Goal % 36.8
34.8 Three Point % 36.1
85.8 Free Throw % 82.2
  Defensive rebound by Cameron Johnson 3.0
  Jared Harper missed 2nd of 2 free throws 3.0
+ 1 Jared Harper made 1st of 2 free throws 3.0
  Personal foul on Cameron Johnson 3.0
  Defensive rebound by Chuma Okeke 4.0
  Grant Riller missed 3-pt. jump shot 6.0
  Defensive rebound by Jarrell Brantley 14.0
  Davion Mitchell missed 2nd of 2 free throws 14.0
  Davion Mitchell missed 1st of 2 free throws 14.0
  Personal foul on Cameron Johnson 14.0
+ 1 Grant Riller made 2nd of 2 free throws 20.0
Team Stats
Points 58 62
Field Goals 23-51 (45.1%) 21-59 (35.6%)
3-Pointers 5-22 (22.7%) 5-24 (20.8%)
Free Throws 7-14 (50.0%) 15-32 (46.9%)
Total Rebounds 40 39
Offensive 5 10
Defensive 31 23
Team 4 6
Assists 10 10
Steals 6 10
Blocks 0 4
Turnovers 21 11
Fouls 23 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
J. Brantley F
24 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
5
M. Heron G
16 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo 13 Charleston 26-8 253358
home team logo 4 Auburn 26-7 253762
Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl San Diego, CA
Charleston
Starters
J. Brantley
G. Riller
C. Johnson
N. Harris
J. Chealey
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Brantley 38 24 7 2 0 0 4 3 9/16 2/5 4/7 1 6
G. Riller 40 16 6 1 1 0 7 3 6/15 2/8 2/4 0 6
C. Johnson 24 4 3 1 2 0 2 4 2/4 0/2 0/0 0 3
N. Harris 24 3 7 1 0 0 1 4 1/3 0/0 1/2 2 5
J. Chealey 19 2 3 2 1 0 3 5 1/3 0/1 0/1 0 3
Bench
M. Pointer
E. Bailey
J. McManus
J. Eck
B. Galloway
O. Smart
J. Blackmon
S. Ndiaye
T. Robinson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Pointer 35 9 5 3 2 0 3 2 4/8 1/4 0/0 2 3
E. Bailey 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
J. McManus 17 0 4 0 0 0 1 2 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 4
J. Eck - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Galloway - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Smart - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Blackmon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Ndiaye - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 58 36 10 6 0 21 23 23/51 5/22 7/14 5 31
Auburn
Starters
M. Heron
D. Murray
B. Brown
H. Spencer
J. Harper
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Heron 36 16 5 2 2 0 3 1 6/15 0/5 4/6 0 5
D. Murray 29 11 7 0 2 0 2 5 4/9 1/3 2/4 4 3
B. Brown 34 10 3 1 1 0 0 0 3/11 3/10 1/4 2 1
H. Spencer 24 7 4 2 1 2 4 0 2/8 0/0 3/6 1 3
J. Harper 18 6 2 2 2 0 2 4 1/7 1/4 3/6 0 2
Bench
M. Dunbar
D. Mitchell
C. Okeke
P. Keim
C. Blackstock
W. Macoy
D. Purifoy
D. Williams
B. Easterling
T. Collier
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Dunbar 13 6 3 0 1 0 0 1 2/2 0/0 2/4 1 2
D. Mitchell 20 4 0 2 1 0 0 3 2/3 0/1 0/2 0 0
C. Okeke 27 2 9 1 0 2 0 4 1/4 0/1 0/0 2 7
P. Keim - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Blackstock - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Macoy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Purifoy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Easterling - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Collier - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 201 62 33 10 10 4 11 18 21/59 5/24 15/32 10 23
NCAA BB Scores