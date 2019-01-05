No. 11 Texas Tech beats K-State 63-57 for 2-0 Big 12 start
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) Davide Moretti scored 19 points and Matt Mooney added 14 to help No. 11 Texas Tech hold off Kansas State 63-57 on Saturday in a matchup of defensive-minded teams.
Barry Brown led the Wildcats with 16 points and Cartier Diarra added 11 on a day when they struggled to make shots and hit just 33 percent (19 of 57) from the field.
Kansas State (10-4, 0-2 Big 12) erased most of a 34-19 halftime deficit when Brown knocked down a 3-pointer with 6:55 to go that pulled the Wildcats to within 43-42.
But Texas Tech (13-1, 2-0) found some offensive rhythm to pull away, despite some struggles at the free-throw line in the second half (15 of 23). Moretti hit a series of big shots in the second half to account for 10 straight points and help the Red Raiders overcome 13 turnovers in the half.
He answered Brown's long-range shot with a 3-pointer 16 seconds later to trigger a 7-0 run. Texas Tech's Jarrett Culver, who struggled against the Kansas State defense, gave his team a 53-43 lead with 2:21 to go when he hit three free throws.
Playing again without Big 12 preseason player of the year Dean Wade, the Wildcats fell into a huge hole early because they couldn't make shots.
Kansas State missed its first 13 shots from the floor until Diarra got loose on a runout and hit a driving layup at the 9:12 mark. That basket triggered a brief Wildcats' surge - seven points in 1:18 - as they clawed back to within 17-10.
Texas Tech hit a lull about that same time, missing seven field goals in a row after DeShaun Coprew buried a 3-pointer at the 12:02 mark.
Moretti helped the Red Raiders get back on track when he hit a 3, Culver made his only field goal of the first half on an offensive rebound and those shots helped Tech close the half on a 17-9 run.
BIG PICTURE
Kansas State: Offensive efficiency remains a problem for the Wildcats with Wade out and point guard Kamau Stokes limited by an injury. To avoid a 0-3 start in conference play for the first time since 2015-16, K-State needs more scorers to emerge.
Texas Tech: Winning ugly is becoming a specialty for the Raiders, but their defense gives them an edge against most foes when games play out that way.
UP NEXT
Kansas State: The Wildcats head back home to take on West Virginia on Wednesday.
Texas Tech: The Red Raiders play host to Oklahoma on Tuesday night.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|29.0
|Min. Per Game
|29.0
|19.5
|Pts. Per Game
|19.5
|4.2
|Ast. Per Game
|4.2
|5.6
|Reb. Per Game
|5.6
|52.2
|Field Goal %
|56.0
|40.0
|Three Point %
|42.2
|78.6
|Free Throw %
|69.5
|+ 1
|Tariq Owens made 2nd of 2 free throws
|3.0
|Tariq Owens missed 1st of 2 free throws
|3.0
|Personal foul on Mike McGuirl
|3.0
|+ 3
|Shaun Neal-Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Barry Brown Jr.
|5.0
|Defensive rebound by Shaun Neal-Williams
|12.0
|Matt Mooney missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|12.0
|+ 1
|Matt Mooney made 1st of 2 free throws
|12.0
|Personal foul on Mike McGuirl
|12.0
|+ 3
|Barry Brown Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot
|15.0
|+ 1
|Matt Mooney made 2nd of 2 free throws
|22.0
|+ 1
|Matt Mooney made 1st of 2 free throws
|22.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|57
|63
|Field Goals
|19-57 (33.3%)
|17-38 (44.7%)
|3-Pointers
|4-23 (17.4%)
|6-19 (31.6%)
|Free Throws
|15-24 (62.5%)
|23-31 (74.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|32
|Offensive
|11
|5
|Defensive
|20
|24
|Team
|2
|3
|Assists
|9
|9
|Steals
|6
|5
|Blocks
|3
|8
|Turnovers
|13
|17
|Fouls
|25
|22
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Team Stats
|Kansas State 10-4
|65.8 PPG
|39.2 RPG
|13.9 APG
|11 Texas Tech 13-1
|74.3 PPG
|38.5 RPG
|14.9 APG
|Key Players
|
5
|B. Brown Jr. G
|13.5 PPG
|4.5 RPG
|2.5 APG
|41.2 FG%
|
25
|D. Moretti G
|8.7 PPG
|1.7 RPG
|2.3 APG
|43.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|B. Brown Jr. G
|16 PTS
|2 REB
|1 AST
|D. Moretti G
|19 PTS
|4 REB
|2 AST
|
|33.3
|FG%
|44.7
|
|
|17.4
|3PT FG%
|31.6
|
|
|62.5
|FT%
|74.2
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Brown Jr.
|40
|16
|2
|1
|3
|1
|2
|4
|5/17
|2/6
|4/6
|1
|1
|C. Diarra
|36
|11
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2/8
|0/5
|7/9
|2
|1
|M. Mawien
|25
|10
|11
|0
|0
|1
|5
|2
|5/8
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|7
|X. Sneed
|37
|4
|5
|2
|1
|0
|2
|5
|1/8
|0/5
|2/4
|0
|5
|M. McGuirl
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Moretti
|32
|19
|4
|2
|2
|0
|5
|5
|7/11
|3/7
|2/2
|0
|4
|M. Mooney
|34
|14
|4
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3/6
|1/2
|7/8
|0
|4
|T. Owens
|34
|9
|8
|2
|1
|3
|5
|4
|2/3
|0/1
|5/7
|3
|5
|J. Culver
|37
|9
|7
|3
|0
|1
|3
|2
|2/7
|0/3
|5/10
|2
|5
|N. Odiase
|9
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
