TCU
TXTECH

No. 14 Texas Tech feeling better heading into TCU tussle

  • STATS TSX
  • Jan 28, 2019

Texas Tech has snapped its three-game losing streak.

Next on the agenda is halting its three-game slide in Big 12 play.

The No. 16 Red Raiders look to post their first conference victory since Jan. 12 when they host TCU on Monday night in Lubbock, Texas.

Texas Tech (16-4, 4-3) dropped consecutive Big 12 contests to Iowa State, Baylor and Kansas State before notching a 67-64 victory over nonconference opponent Arkansas on Saturday.

Now the Red Raiders are hoping to recapture the form they displayed during a 15-1 start.

"Definitely feels great to get a win," senior guard Matt Mooney said after the triumph over the Razorbacks. "Arkansas is a real good team so it feels good to get a win against them, but at the same time we got a lot of work to do to get better. TCU is a real good team so we really can't celebrate for too long."

The Horned Frogs (15-4, 3-3) were exceptional on defense during Saturday's 55-50 win over Florida.

TCU allowed its fewest points and recorded its lowest defensive field-goal percentage (30.6) in Jamie Dixon's 2 1/2 seasons as coach.

The stingy effort was welcome with the Horned Frogs shooting just 36 percent from the field.

"I wouldn't have believed it at the beginning of the year, but it's been an emphasis all throughout the year that we were going to have to win some games defensively," TCU junior guard Desmond Bane said after the win.

"You only hope to make every shot, but if your defense is consistent, you'll be able to win games even if your shot isn't falling like tonight."

Sophomore forward Kouat Noi (22) and Bane (17) combined for 39 of the 55 points.

"There was only 55 points, so pretty much all were at good times," Dixon said. "We didn't have any to spare. I don't know if I've ever won a game with 23 points in the second half.

"We're not the perfect team yet. We're working on it. Great win."

Bane is leading the team with a 15.0-point average while Noi is close behind at 14.7.

Senior point guard Alex Robinson averages 12.9 points and 7.7 assists. He needs just 11 assists to pass the school's career mark held by current graduate assistant coach Corey Santee (575 from 2001-05).

Robinson is also just 16 points away from reaching 1,000 career points. Bane also is closing in and needs 25.

Texas Tech coach Chris Beard is a big fan of Robinson.

"Robinson is one of the best guards in our league, and he is probably the best pick-and-roll player in college basketball, in my opinion," Beard said after the win over Arkansas.

"They've done a great job recruiting; they are a really good team. TCU is an NCAA tournament team, TCU is in the fight to win the Big 12 Conference ... so in my opinion they are one of the best teams in the country. We will have to play really well."

The Red Raiders received a career-best 21 points from sophomore guard Davide Moretti in the win over the Razorbacks. Sophomore guard Jarrett Culver made four 3-pointers while adding 15 points.

Culver has team-best averages of 18.5 points and 6.9 rebounds while Moretti (10.4) and Mooney (10.3) are also scoring in double digits.

Texas Tech won both of last season's meetings and has prevailed in nine of the past 13 tussles.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
A. Robinson
25 G
J. Culver
23 G
31.7 Min. Per Game 31.7
18.5 Pts. Per Game 18.5
3.9 Ast. Per Game 3.9
6.9 Reb. Per Game 6.9
45.8 Field Goal % 51.9
34.5 Three Point % 36.6
66.3 Free Throw % 67.8
  Lost ball turnover on Deshawn Corprew, stolen by Lat Mayen 7:02
  Defensive rebound by Deshawn Corprew 7:10
  Lat Mayen missed 3-pt. jump shot 7:12
  Defensive rebound by Alex Robinson 7:24
  Jarrett Culver missed 3-pt. jump shot 7:26
  Defensive rebound by Jarrett Culver 7:33
  Kendric Davis missed jump shot 7:35
+ 1 Jarrett Culver made 3rd of 3 free throws 7:51
+ 1 Jarrett Culver made 2nd of 3 free throws 7:51
  Jarrett Culver missed 1st of 3 free throws 7:51
  Shooting foul on Kendric Davis 7:51
Team Stats
Points 14 29
Field Goals 4-12 (33.3%) 10-20 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 1-7 (14.3%) 5-12 (41.7%)
Free Throws 5-6 (83.3%) 4-5 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 7 12
Offensive 2 4
Defensive 5 7
Team 0 1
Assists 1 7
Steals 3 1
Blocks 2 0
Turnovers 6 3
Fouls 7 5
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
12
K. Noi F
10 PTS, 1 REB
home team logo
13
M. Mooney G
6 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo TCU 15-4 14-14
home team logo 16 Texas Tech 16-4 29-29
TXTECH -5.5, O/U 132.5
United Supermarkets Arena Lubbock, TX
TXTECH -5.5, O/U 132.5
United Supermarkets Arena Lubbock, TX
Team Stats
away team logo TCU 15-4 76.9 PPG 40.1 RPG 18.1 APG
home team logo 16 Texas Tech 16-4 70.1 PPG 36.3 RPG 13.5 APG
Key Players
12
K. Noi F 14.7 PPG 4.4 RPG 1.0 APG 48.8 FG%
0
K. Edwards G 6.2 PPG 2.5 RPG 1.2 APG 41.7 FG%
Top Scorers
12
K. Noi F 10 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
0
K. Edwards G 6 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
33.3 FG% 50.0
14.3 3PT FG% 41.7
83.3 FT% 80.0
TCU
Starters
K. Noi
A. Robinson
D. Bane
L. Mayen
K. Samuel
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Noi 10 1 0 2/3 1/2 5/6 2 6 1 0 0 0 1
A. Robinson 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 11 0 0 1 0 2
D. Bane 0 0 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 2 10 1 0 2 0 0
L. Mayen 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 3 1 0 1 0 0
K. Samuel 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 11 0 0 0 1 1
On Court
K. Noi
A. Robinson
D. Bane
L. Mayen
K. Samuel
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Noi 10 1 0 2/3 1/2 5/6 2 6 1 0 0 0 1
A. Robinson 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 11 0 0 1 0 2
D. Bane 0 0 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 2 10 1 0 2 0 0
L. Mayen 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 3 1 0 1 0 0
K. Samuel 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 11 0 0 0 1 1
On Bench
K. Davis
R. Nembhard
R. Barlow
A. McWilliam
D. Arnette
K. Archie
O. Aschieris
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Davis 2 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 0
R. Nembhard 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 8 0 0 1 0 0
R. Barlow 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
A. McWilliam - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Arnette - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Archie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Aschieris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 14 7 1 4/12 1/7 5/6 7 55 3 2 6 2 5
Texas Tech
Starters
M. Mooney
K. Edwards
T. Owens
B. Francis
D. Moretti
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Mooney 6 1 2 2/3 0/1 2/2 1 10 0 0 0 0 1
K. Edwards 6 1 0 2/4 2/3 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 1
T. Owens 5 2 1 2/2 1/1 0/0 1 10 0 0 0 1 1
B. Francis 3 0 2 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 0
D. Moretti 0 0 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 10 0 0 0 0 0
On Court
M. Mooney
K. Edwards
T. Owens
B. Francis
D. Moretti
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Mooney 6 1 2 2/3 0/1 2/2 1 10 0 0 0 0 1
K. Edwards 6 1 0 2/4 2/3 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 1
T. Owens 5 2 1 2/2 1/1 0/0 1 10 0 0 0 1 1
B. Francis 3 0 2 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 0
D. Moretti 0 0 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 10 0 0 0 0 0
On Bench
D. Corprew
A. Sorrells
A. Benson
P. Hicks
M. Ondigo
K. Moore
J. Mballa
K. McCullar
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Corprew 5 1 0 2/2 1/1 0/0 1 6 0 0 1 0 1
A. Sorrells - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Benson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Hicks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Ondigo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Mballa - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. McCullar - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 29 11 7 10/20 5/12 4/5 5 49 1 0 3 4 7
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores