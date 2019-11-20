No. 24 Baylor will have one of its key players back in the lineup when it opens play against Ohio in the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Thursday.

Junior forward Tristan Clark, who sat out Baylor's 72-63 win over Texas State on Saturday due to a recent non-operative procedure, is expected to return to action for the game against the Bobcats.

The winner of Thursday's opening-round game will play the winner of the Utah-Coastal Carolina contest on Friday, with the losers of those games falling into the consolation bracket. The other side of the tourney bracket features games between Villanova and Middle Tennessee and Mississippi State vs. Tulane.

Baylor (2-1) outlasted Texas State despite playing without Clark, who had struggled in the Bears' first two games after undergoing knee surgery in the middle of last season.

"Oh, it always affects you," Baylor coach Scott Drew said about playing without Clark. "Obviously, we're a much better team when Tristan is out there. Even if he's not scoring, people are giving him so much attention."

Baylor has trailed for only 3:39 of 120:00 minutes of game time this season, and never by more than three points. Those three points came in their only loss, a 67-64 defeat at the hands of Washington in a game played in Alaska.

"We are just really focused in on what we need to do," Baylor guard MaCio Teague said. "We're locked in on defense and we turned that into offense."

Jared Butler has been the Bears' leading scorer in all of their three games. He leads the Big 12 Conference in scoring (21.0 points per game) and 3-point field goals (4.7 per game), ranks second in 3-point field goal percentage (.560) and fourth in field goal percentage (.583).

Ohio University (3-1) heads to Myrtle Beach after a 78-54 loss to Villanova in Philadelphia on Saturday.

"I was really happy with the way we started," Ohio coach Jeff Boals said. "We did a great job of following the game plan and rebounding and blocking out on transition defense. Against a team like that, your margin for error is small. At halftime we came in and talked about coming out and competing. And I am really proud of our guys."

Sophomore guard Jason Preston leads the Bobcats in scoring with a 17.5 average. Preston was named the MAC East Division Co-Player of the Week for his performance the week of Nov. 11 and has kept up his hot start to the season.

Last week, Preston averaged 21.5 points per game, while grabbing 8.5 rebounds, dishing out 6.5 assists and recording three steals and had a block. Overall, Preston shot 51.4 percent from the field, 33.3 percent from 3-point range and was perfect from the charity stripe.

Sophomore forward Ben Vander Plas has scored at a 15.3 ppg clip for Ohio, while senior guard Jordan Dartis has pitched in at 11.0 points per game.

It's the first time the two teams have played on the hardwood. Baylor is facing a Mid-American Conference team for just the fourth time and the first time since defeating UNI on Dec. 22, 2003.

Field Level Media

