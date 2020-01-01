ILL
MICHST

No. 14 Michigan State focusing on big men vs. Illinois

  • FLM
  • Jan 01, 2020

Michigan State and Illinois are looking to get better in specific areas as they resume Big Ten Conference play Thursday in East Lansing, Mich.

For the 14th-ranked Spartans (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten), the focus is on the play of their big men. After a 33-point win over Western Michigan to close out nonconference play, coach Tom Izzo lamented the effort of his frontcourt in the final minutes of a game Michigan State led by 45.

"I was very, very, very disappointed in the last five minutes," Izzo said.

Much of that ire was directed at everyone other than junior Xavier Tillman. For the likes of sophomores Marcus Bingham Jr. and Thomas Kithier, as well as freshmen Malik Hall and Julius Marble, it served as a notice that things needed to change.

And once Michigan State hit the practice floor, the shift began.

"There's expectations here, and the expectations are effort-related things," Izzo said. "Missed shots, make stupid fouls, even forget a play, but not effort-related things, and that's what I thought we had and I wanted to nip that in the bud.

"We got some things, I think, straightened out and had a good practice."

The long-term results will be important, but as the Spartans get set to take on Illinois (9-4, 1-1), it's even more critical because of the effectiveness of the Fighting Illini's two big men.

At 7-foot and 290 pounds, Kofi Cockburn is averaging 16.0 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks a game and has been named the Big Ten's Freshman of the Week five times. He scored a career-high 26 points in a victory over North Carolina A&T on Sunday, making 11 of 16 shots. Cockburn's running mate is the 6-9, 235-pound sophomore Giorgi Bezhanishvili, and he's scoring 8.5 points a game while grabbing an average of 5.3 rebounds.

"We're going to try to move him around," Izzo said of Cockburn. "But the guy has done a very good job. ... And you have a guy like Giorgi, who was really so good last year, and now this guy's kind of taken over some and now they've got two monsters."

The two monsters have played well, but as Illinois entered its final nonconference game against North Carolina A&T, coach Brad Underwood was looking for his offense to start sharing the ball.

In a loss to Missouri just before Christmas, the Illini managed just four assists. Against North Carolina A&T, they had 22 assists with Bezhanishvili dishing out five. The Illini are hoping it's a sign of things to come as they attempt to contend in the Big Ten.

"I was really pleased with the offense," Underwood said after the North Carolina A&T win. "We lifted each other up. We made the right plays, and offense is fun when you do that.

"We turned down some good shots to get to some great ones. We're not a selfish team. When we get in trouble and don't have assists, it's guys trying to make plays themselves. ... That was fun to watch and our bench is going crazy because they know they made the extra pass and got open in the corner."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
A. Dosunmu
11 G
X. Tillman
23 F
29.9 Min. Per Game 29.9
13.1 Pts. Per Game 13.1
2.7 Ast. Per Game 2.7
9.9 Reb. Per Game 9.9
47.9 Field Goal % 55.4
27.3 Three Point % 31.8
81.5 Free Throw % 66.1
  Offensive rebound by Marcus Bingham Jr. 2:28
  Aaron Henry missed layup 2:30
  Defensive rebound by Aaron Henry 2:47
  Trent Frazier missed free throw 2:47
  Personal foul on Foster Loyer 2:47
  Defensive rebound by Alan Griffin 2:47
  Kyle Ahrens missed 3-pt. jump shot 2:49
  Defensive rebound by Rocket Watts 3:17
  Trent Frazier missed 3-pt. jump shot 3:19
  Defensive rebound by Ayo Dosunmu 3:26
  Xavier Tillman missed jump shot 3:28
Team Stats
Points 26 33
Field Goals 12-33 (36.4%) 11-28 (39.3%)
3-Pointers 0-11 (0.0%) 3-10 (30.0%)
Free Throws 2-3 (66.7%) 8-11 (72.7%)
Total Rebounds 20 22
Offensive 5 6
Defensive 11 15
Team 4 1
Assists 7 9
Steals 1 1
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 3 4
Fouls 10 7
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
11
A. Dosunmu G
11 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
5
C. Winston G
12 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Illinois 9-4 26-26
home team logo 14 Michigan State 10-3 33-33
Jack Breslin Students Events Center East Lansing, MI
Jack Breslin Students Events Center East Lansing, MI
Team Stats
away team logo Illinois 9-4 80.5 PPG 44.8 RPG 14.8 APG
home team logo 14 Michigan State 10-3 81.8 PPG 46.5 RPG 20.0 APG
Key Players
11
A. Dosunmu G 15.6 PPG 3.5 RPG 3.0 APG 49.1 FG%
5
C. Winston G 17.6 PPG 2.0 RPG 6.1 APG 42.0 FG%
Top Scorers
11
A. Dosunmu G 11 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
5
C. Winston G 12 PTS 1 REB 2 AST
36.4 FG% 39.3
0.0 3PT FG% 30.0
66.7 FT% 72.7
Illinois
Starters
A. Dosunmu
A. Feliz
T. Frazier
T. Jones
J. Hamlin
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Dosunmu 11 7 1 5/10 0/2 1/1 0 15 0 0 0 1 6
A. Feliz 2 1 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 8 1 1 0 0 1
T. Frazier 0 0 2 0/3 0/3 0/1 1 14 0 0 0 0 0
T. Jones 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 4 0 0 0 0 0
J. Hamlin 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
On Court
A. Dosunmu
A. Feliz
T. Frazier
T. Jones
J. Hamlin
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Dosunmu 11 7 1 5/10 0/2 1/1 0 15 0 0 0 1 6
A. Feliz 2 1 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 8 1 1 0 0 1
T. Frazier 0 0 2 0/3 0/3 0/1 1 14 0 0 0 0 0
T. Jones 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 4 0 0 0 0 0
J. Hamlin 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
On Bench
A. Griffin
K. Nichols
T. Underwood
S. Oladimeji
J. Grandison
Z. Griffith
B. Bosmans-Verdonk
A. Hutcherson
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Griffin 5 2 1 2/3 0/1 1/1 0 11 0 0 0 1 1
K. Nichols 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 3 5 0 0 1 0 1
T. Underwood - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Oladimeji - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Grandison - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Griffith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Bosmans-Verdonk - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Hutcherson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 26 16 7 12/33 0/11 2/3 10 58 1 2 3 5 11
Michigan State
Starters
A. Henry
F. Loyer
K. Ahrens
M. Bingham Jr.
R. Watts
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Henry 8 8 2 4/9 0/2 0/3 0 14 0 0 2 2 6
F. Loyer 5 0 0 1/2 1/2 2/2 1 4 0 0 0 0 0
K. Ahrens 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 1
M. Bingham Jr. 0 4 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 9 0 2 0 2 2
R. Watts 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 9 0 0 0 0 1
On Court
A. Henry
F. Loyer
K. Ahrens
M. Bingham Jr.
R. Watts
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Henry 8 8 2 4/9 0/2 0/3 0 14 0 0 2 2 6
F. Loyer 5 0 0 1/2 1/2 2/2 1 4 0 0 0 0 0
K. Ahrens 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 1
M. Bingham Jr. 0 4 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 9 0 2 0 2 2
R. Watts 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 9 0 0 0 0 1
On Bench
T. Kithier
M. Hall
C. George
B. Burke
J. Langford
J. Hoiberg
B. Washington
J. Hauser
S. Izzo
J. Marble
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Kithier 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 5 0 0 0 0 0
M. Hall 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 2 0 0 1 0 0
C. George - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Burke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Langford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hoiberg - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Washington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hauser - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Izzo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Marble - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 33 21 9 11/28 3/10 8/11 7 50 1 3 4 6 15
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores