No top-ranked team has won as many as three consecutive games while atop the Associated Press poll this season.

Gonzaga (15-1, 1-0 West Coast Conference) will attempt to become the first when it plays host to Pepperdine (7-8, 0-1) in a WCC game Saturday in Spokane, Washington.

The Bulldogs almost didn't make it through their second game at No. 1, trailing by seven points at halftime of their WCC opener Thursday night at Portland before rallying for an 85-72 victory.

Senior Killian Tillie scored 18 of his season-high 22 points in the second half as the Bulldogs claimed their 28th consecutive WCC victory.

"I tried to tell them, 'We're good, we've been like that before. We've just got to answer. We have to get ourselves going with hustle plays on the floor,' " Tillie said. "And we did that."

Corey Kispert added 18 points as all five Gonzaga starters scored in double digits. The Bulldogs used a 16-0 run early in the second half to turn an eight-point deficit into a 55-47 lead.

Gonzaga coach Mark Few praised the oft-injured Tillie. The forward from France sat out the previous contest, a 93-72 victory against Detroit Mercy in the Bulldogs' first game ranked No. 1, and had his left ankle wrapped in ice after Thursday's win.

"Tillie's leadership has been great," Few said. "He's really been fighting a lot of things, but his leadership has been spectacular, his toughness has been spectacular, and just his ability to calmly make plays."

Gonzaga has won seven straight games since its only defeat of the season, to Michigan in the championship of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas.

The Bulldogs have won nine WCC regular-season titles and seven conference tournament championships in the past decade.

Pepperdine's Lorenzo Romar is very familiar with Gonzaga's success, having coached the Waves during the infancy of the Bulldogs' rise to national prominence and facing them on an almost annual basis during his 15 years at his alma mater, Washington, before returning to Malibu last season.

"What they've done is phenomenal," Romar told The Spokesman-Review newspaper after playing the Zags last season. "You look back 10 years and they lose a (J.P.) Batista or a (Ronny) Turiaf or a (Kevin) Pangos -- and it doesn't matter who they lost. They're going to be good the next year -- and there have been years they lost a lot of guys and been even better the next year. It's been impressive to watch."

The Bulldogs lost three underclassmen -- NBA first-round picks Rui Hachimura, Brandon Clarke and Zach Norvell Jr. -- plus Josh Perkins, a four-year starter at guard, from last year's Elite Eight team.

But Gonzaga has reloaded and leads NCAA Division I in scoring with 88.5 points per game, entering Thursday.

The Waves dropped their conference opener at home Thursday, a 59-56 decision against Pacific.

Colbey Ross led Pepperdine with 15 points but was 1-for-9 from 3-point range, including a last-second attempt that would have tied the score. Kameron Edwards added 13 points and seven rebounds, as teammate and brother Kessler Edwards scored 12.

--Field Level Media

Key Players
C. Ross
4 G
R. Woolridge
4 G
32.0 Min. Per Game 32.0
11.2 Pts. Per Game 11.2
4.5 Ast. Per Game 4.5
4.9 Reb. Per Game 4.9
40.2 Field Goal % 53.2
33.7 Three Point % 53.8
91.1 Free Throw % 54.5
+ 3 Sedrick Altman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kessler Edwards 8:40
+ 1 Filip Petrusev made 2nd of 2 free throws 8:53
+ 1 Filip Petrusev made 1st of 2 free throws 8:53
  Shooting foul on Colbey Ross 8:53
  Bad pass turnover on Colbey Ross, stolen by Corey Kispert 9:01
+ 2 Killian Tillie made layup, assist by Filip Petrusev 9:25
+ 1 Colbey Ross made 2nd of 2 free throws 9:36
  Colbey Ross missed 1st of 2 free throws 9:36
  Shooting foul on Drew Timme 9:36
  Turnover on Corey Kispert 9:49
  Offensive foul on Corey Kispert 9:49
Team Stats
Points 57 59
Field Goals 23-50 (46.0%) 23-47 (48.9%)
3-Pointers 6-14 (42.9%) 3-13 (23.1%)
Free Throws 5-7 (71.4%) 10-15 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 22 32
Offensive 5 6
Defensive 16 21
Team 1 5
Assists 12 14
Steals 6 9
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 13 14
Fouls 13 10
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
4
C. Ross G
18 PTS, 4 REB, 9 AST
home team logo
33
K. Tillie F
18 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
12T
Team Stats
away team logo Pepperdine 7-8 76.6 PPG 37.1 RPG 14.9 APG
home team logo 1 Gonzaga 15-1 88.3 PPG 43.9 RPG 17.9 APG
Key Players
4
C. Ross G 19.5 PPG 4.1 RPG 7.2 APG 39.8 FG%
33
K. Tillie F 12.5 PPG 4.3 RPG 1.9 APG 48.5 FG%
Top Scorers
4
C. Ross G 18 PTS 4 REB 9 AST
33
K. Tillie F 18 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
46.0 FG% 48.9
42.9 3PT FG% 23.1
71.4 FT% 66.7
Pepperdine
Starters
C. Ross
Ka. Edwards
Ke. Edwards
S. Chavez
S. Altman
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Ross 18 4 9 7/15 1/2 3/4 2 31 1 1 9 0 4
Ka. Edwards 10 7 0 5/8 0/0 0/1 1 27 2 0 0 2 5
Ke. Edwards 8 4 1 4/9 0/2 0/0 0 27 1 1 2 1 3
S. Chavez 7 4 0 2/5 1/3 2/2 2 29 1 1 1 0 4
S. Altman 3 0 2 1/3 1/2 0/0 3 15 1 0 1 0 0
On Bench
J. Zidek
J. Stormo
K. Smith
J. Smith
M. Wexler
A. Ball
J. Yoon
D. Polk Jr.
E. Perrot
M. Deng
R. Skead
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Zidek 11 0 0 4/8 3/5 0/0 3 20 0 0 0 0 0
J. Stormo 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
K. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wexler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Ball - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Yoon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Polk Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Perrot - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Deng - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Skead - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 57 21 12 23/50 6/14 5/7 13 150 6 3 13 5 16
Gonzaga
Starters
K. Tillie
F. Petrusev
J. Ayayi
C. Kispert
A. Gilder
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Tillie 18 4 2 8/14 0/1 2/2 1 23 0 0 3 3 1
F. Petrusev 14 7 4 5/11 0/0 4/4 1 20 0 1 1 1 6
J. Ayayi 9 3 3 4/5 1/2 0/0 2 28 2 0 5 0 3
C. Kispert 8 6 2 2/7 2/6 2/2 1 28 1 1 1 0 6
A. Gilder 4 2 0 2/5 0/2 0/0 2 14 3 0 1 1 1
On Bench
D. Timme
A. Watson
M. Lang
P. Zakharov
M. Arlauskas
O. Ballo
B. Ravet
W. Graves
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Timme 5 3 0 2/2 0/0 1/3 3 10 0 0 1 1 2
A. Watson 1 1 0 0/0 0/0 1/4 0 6 1 0 0 0 1
M. Lang - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Zakharov - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Arlauskas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Ballo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Ravet - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Graves - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 59 27 14 23/47 3/13 10/15 10 129 9 2 14 6 21
