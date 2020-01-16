|
20:00
Jumpball received by Cincinnati
19:44
Chris Vogt missed layup, blocked by Precious Achiuwa
19:42
Offensive rebound by Chris Vogt
19:42
Traveling violation turnover on Chris Vogt
19:33
Bad pass turnover on Malcolm Dandridge
19:20
Bad pass turnover on Jarron Cumberland
19:12
Precious Achiuwa missed jump shot
19:10
Defensive rebound by Tre Scott
18:56
Bad pass turnover on Tre Scott, stolen by Malcolm Dandridge
18:47
+3
D.J. Jeffries made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Lomax
0-3
18:33
Tre Scott missed layup
|
18:31
Offensive rebound by Tre Scott
18:21
Personal foul on Alex Lomax
18:18
Jarron Cumberland missed layup, blocked by Malcolm Dandridge
18:16
Offensive rebound by Cincinnati
18:09
Bad pass turnover on Jarron Cumberland, stolen by Malcolm Dandridge
18:09
+3
D.J. Jeffries made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malcolm Dandridge
0-6
17:50
+2
Jarron Cumberland made jump shot
2-6
17:32
D.J. Jeffries missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:30
Defensive rebound by Tre Scott
17:21
Tre Scott missed layup
17:19
Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa
17:05
+3
Lester Quinones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alex Lomax
2-9
16:53
+2
Keith Williams made layup
4-9
16:28
D.J. Jeffries missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:26
Personal foul on Lester Quinones
16:02
Mika Adams-Woods missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:00
Defensive rebound by Malcolm Dandridge
15:51
Lost ball turnover on Precious Achiuwa, stolen by Mika Adams-Woods
15:36
Tre Scott missed jump shot
15:34
Defensive rebound by Malcolm Dandridge
15:15
Offensive foul on Precious Achiuwa
15:15
Turnover on Precious Achiuwa
15:02
Jaevin Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:00
Defensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa
14:41
Isaiah Maurice missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:39
Defensive rebound by Chris McNeal
14:34
Shooting foul on Isaiah Maurice
14:34
Tre Scott missed 1st of 2 free throws
14:34
Tre Scott missed 2nd of 2 free throws
14:34
Defensive rebound by Lance Thomas
14:07
Boogie Ellis missed jump shot
14:05
Defensive rebound by Cincinnati
13:43
Jaevin Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:41
Defensive rebound by Boogie Ellis
13:29
Boogie Ellis missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:27
Defensive rebound by Chris McNeal
13:08
Tre Scott missed layup
13:06
Offensive rebound by Cincinnati
12:53
Tre Scott missed jump shot
12:51
Defensive rebound by Tyler Harris
12:42
Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Maurice
12:26
Mamoudou Diarra missed layup
12:24
Defensive rebound by Boogie Ellis
12:14
Lost ball turnover on Isaiah Maurice
11:57
+3
Keith Williams made 3-pt. jump shot
7-9
11:27
Shooting foul on Jaume Sorolla
11:27
Malcolm Dandridge missed 1st of 2 free throws
11:27
+1
Malcolm Dandridge made 2nd of 2 free throws
7-10
11:02
Keith Williams missed jump shot
11:00
Offensive rebound by Chris Vogt
10:55
Jarron Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:53
Defensive rebound by Damion Baugh
10:45
Tyler Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:43
Offensive rebound by D.J. Jeffries
10:36
Damion Baugh missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:34
Defensive rebound by Mamoudou Diarra
10:27
Offensive foul on Chris Vogt
10:27
Turnover on Chris Vogt
10:01
Tyler Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:59
Defensive rebound by Chris Vogt
9:45
Out of bounds turnover on Jaevin Cumberland
9:39
Bad pass turnover on Alex Lomax
9:22
Chris Vogt missed jump shot
9:20
Defensive rebound by Malcolm Dandridge
9:12
+2
Precious Achiuwa made layup, assist by Alex Lomax
7-12
8:49
Keith Williams missed jump shot
8:47
Offensive rebound by Cincinnati
8:33
+2
Jarron Cumberland made jump shot
9-12
8:11
Malcolm Dandridge missed layup
8:09
Offensive rebound by Precious Achiuwa
8:06
+2
Precious Achiuwa made layup
9-14
7:58
Keith Williams missed layup
7:56
Offensive rebound by Keith Williams
7:55
Keith Williams missed layup
7:53
Defensive rebound by Malcolm Dandridge
7:43
+3
Lester Quinones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Precious Achiuwa
9-17
7:37
Shooting foul on Lester Quinones
7:37
+1
Jarron Cumberland made 1st of 2 free throws
10-17
7:37
+1
Jarron Cumberland made 2nd of 2 free throws
11-17
7:15
D.J. Jeffries missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:13
Defensive rebound by Jarron Cumberland
7:01
+2
Chris Vogt made dunk, assist by Mika Adams-Woods
13-17
6:31
Jayden Hardaway missed jump shot, blocked by Keith Williams
6:29
Defensive rebound by Jarron Cumberland
6:14
Bad pass turnover on Tre Scott, stolen by Malcolm Dandridge
5:46
+2
D.J. Jeffries made layup, assist by Malcolm Dandridge
13-19
5:27
+2
Mika Adams-Woods made layup, assist by Keith Williams
15-19
5:07
Precious Achiuwa missed jump shot
5:05
Offensive rebound by D.J. Jeffries
5:05
Shooting foul on Keith Williams
5:05
+1
D.J. Jeffries made 1st of 2 free throws
15-20
5:05
+1
D.J. Jeffries made 2nd of 2 free throws
15-21
4:45
Mika Adams-Woods missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:43
Defensive rebound by Damion Baugh
4:35
Bad pass turnover on Damion Baugh
4:22
+2
Chris Vogt made dunk, assist by Jarron Cumberland
17-21
4:11
+3
Isaiah Maurice made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damion Baugh
17-24
3:49
+3
Jarron Cumberland made 3-pt. jump shot
20-24
3:20
+3
Jayden Hardaway made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by D.J. Jeffries
20-27
2:54
Jarron Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:52
Offensive rebound by Tre Scott
2:50
Tre Scott missed layup
2:48
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Maurice
2:29
+2
Precious Achiuwa made dunk, assist by Damion Baugh
20-29
2:09
Chris Vogt missed layup, blocked by Isaiah Maurice
2:08
Offensive rebound by Chris Vogt
2:07
Chris Vogt missed jump shot, blocked by Isaiah Maurice
2:05
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Maurice
1:37
Damion Baugh missed jump shot
1:35
Defensive rebound by Tre Scott
1:18
Offensive foul on Jarron Cumberland
1:18
Turnover on Jarron Cumberland
57.0
+2
Isaiah Maurice made jump shot, assist by Precious Achiuwa
20-31
34.0
Tre Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot
32.0
Defensive rebound by Damion Baugh
8.0
Personal foul on Mika Adams-Woods
7.0
Personal foul on Chris McNeal
5.0
Precious Achiuwa missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Tre Scott
1.0
Offensive rebound by Memphis
0.0
End of period
