STJOES
RI
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Jumpball received by Saint Joseph's
|19:56
|
|Cameron Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|19:54
|
|Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine
|19:44
|
|Jermaine Harris missed layup
|19:42
|
|Defensive rebound by Toliver Freeman
|19:19
|
|Bad pass turnover on Toliver Freeman, stolen by Fatts Russell
|19:08
|
|Tyrese Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|19:06
|
|Defensive rebound by Toliver Freeman
|18:57
|
|Rahmir Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot
|18:55
|
|Offensive rebound by Toliver Freeman
|18:37
|
|+3
|Myles Douglas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rahmir Moore
|3-0
|18:36
|
|Shooting foul on Tyrese Martin
|18:36
|
|+1
|Myles Douglas made free throw
|4-0
|18:25
|
|+3
|Tyrese Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeff Dowtin
|4-3
|18:08
|
|+3
|Myles Douglas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dennis Ashley
|7-3
|17:38
|
|Jermaine Harris missed jump shot
|17:36
|
|Offensive rebound by Tyrese Martin
|17:27
|
|Tyrese Martin missed layup
|17:25
|
|Defensive rebound by Cameron Brown
|17:10
|
|30-second timeout called
|17:04
|
|Anthony Longpre missed 3-pt. jump shot
|17:02
|
|Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine
|16:45
|
|Tyrese Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|16:43
|
|Defensive rebound by Dennis Ashley
|16:27
|
|Anthony Longpre missed layup
|16:25
|
|Defensive rebound by Jermaine Harris
|16:13
|
|+2
|Cyril Langevine made layup, assist by Jeff Dowtin
|7-5
|16:03
|
|Bad pass turnover on Dennis Ashley, stolen by Jeff Dowtin
|15:57
|
|+2
|Jeff Dowtin made jump shot
|7-7
|15:37
|
|Cameron Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|15:35
|
|Defensive rebound by Fatts Russell
|15:30
|
|+3
|Jeff Dowtin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Fatts Russell
|7-10
|15:02
|
|Rahmir Moore missed layup, blocked by Cyril Langevine
|15:00
|
|Defensive rebound by Fatts Russell
|14:46
|
|Bad pass turnover on Tyrese Martin, stolen by Toliver Freeman
|14:39
|
|Dennis Ashley missed layup
|14:37
|
|Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine
|14:21
|
|+3
|Fatts Russell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeff Dowtin
|7-13
|13:58
|
|+2
|Anthony Longpre made layup, assist by Cameron Brown
|9-13
|13:50
|
|Cyril Langevine missed layup
|13:48
|
|Defensive rebound by Rahmir Moore
|13:43
|
|+2
|Toliver Freeman made dunk, assist by Dennis Ashley
|11-13
|13:22
|
|+2
|Tyrese Martin made jump shot
|11-15
|13:09
|
|Toliver Freeman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|13:07
|
|Defensive rebound by Jeff Dowtin
|12:58
|
|Jeff Dowtin missed jump shot
|12:56
|
|Defensive rebound by Toliver Freeman
|12:52
|
|+2
|Rahmir Moore made layup, assist by Toliver Freeman
|13-15
|12:30
|
|Tyrese Martin missed layup
|12:28
|
|Offensive rebound by Cyril Langevine
|12:28
|
|Shooting foul on Dennis Ashley
|12:28
|
|Commercial timeout called
|12:28
|
|Cyril Langevine missed 1st of 2 free throws
|12:28
|
|+1
|Cyril Langevine made 2nd of 2 free throws
|13-16
|11:57
|
|Shot clock violation turnover on Saint Joseph's
|11:57
|
|Commercial timeout called
|11:37
|
|+2
|Mekhi Long made jump shot, assist by Jeff Dowtin
|13-18
|11:05
|
|+2
|Lorenzo Edwards made layup
|15-18
|10:46
|
|Lost ball turnover on Jacob Toppin
|10:26
|
|Shooting foul on Mekhi Long
|10:26
|
|Rahmir Moore missed 1st of 2 free throws
|10:26
|
|Rahmir Moore missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|10:26
|
|Defensive rebound by Antwan Walker
|10:16
|
|Jacob Toppin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:14
|
|Defensive rebound by Myles Douglas
|10:09
|
|Offensive foul on Greg Smith
|10:09
|
|Turnover on Greg Smith
|10:00
|
|Bad pass turnover on Fatts Russell
|9:49
|
|Rahmir Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:47
|
|Defensive rebound by Jacob Toppin
|9:24
|
|Antwan Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9:22
|
|Offensive rebound by Cyril Langevine
|9:16
|
|Shot clock violation turnover on Rhode Island
|8:58
|
|Rahmir Moore missed jump shot
|8:56
|
|Defensive rebound by Tyrese Martin
|8:48
|
|Out of bounds turnover on Fatts Russell
|8:31
|
|Lorenzo Edwards missed layup, blocked by Cyril Langevine
|8:29
|
|Offensive rebound by Lorenzo Edwards
|8:22
|
|+2
|Lorenzo Edwards made layup
|17-18
|8:05
|
|Mekhi Long missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8:03
|
|Offensive rebound by Cyril Langevine
|8:00
|
|Personal foul on Dennis Ashley
|8:00
|
|Commercial timeout called
|7:48
|
|Personal foul on Lorenzo Edwards
|7:41
|
|Jeff Dowtin missed jump shot
|7:39
|
|Offensive rebound by Cyril Langevine
|7:35
|
|Lost ball turnover on Cyril Langevine, stolen by Myles Douglas
|7:27
|
|Bad pass turnover on Myles Douglas, stolen by Fatts Russell
|7:19
|
|+2
|Fatts Russell made layup
|17-20
|7:13
|
|+3
|Lorenzo Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rahmir Moore
|20-20
|7:01
|
|Jeff Dowtin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:59
|
|Offensive rebound by Mekhi Long
|6:54
|
|Tyrese Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:52
|
|Offensive rebound by Jeff Dowtin
|6:46
|
|+2
|Jeff Dowtin made layup
|20-22
|6:36
|
|Cameron Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:34
|
|Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine
|6:27
|
|+2
|Tyrese Martin made dunk, assist by Fatts Russell
|20-24
|6:28
|
|30-second timeout called
|6:11
|
|Bad pass turnover on Greg Smith
|5:51
|
|Cyril Langevine missed layup
|5:49
|
|Offensive rebound by Tyrese Martin
|5:49
|
|Personal foul on Anthony Longpre
|5:39
|
|Mekhi Long missed layup
|5:37
|
|Defensive rebound by Greg Smith
|5:24
|
|+3
|Rahmir Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Greg Smith
|23-24
|5:24
|
|Shooting foul on Tyrese Martin
|5:24
|
|Rahmir Moore missed free throw
|5:24
|
|Defensive rebound by Jeff Dowtin
|5:09
|
|+2
|Tyrese Martin made hook shot, assist by Jeff Dowtin
|23-26
|4:58
|
|Myles Douglas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4:56
|
|Defensive rebound by Tyrese Martin
|4:56
|
|Personal foul on Greg Smith
|4:41
|
|Tyrese Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4:39
|
|Defensive rebound by Lorenzo Edwards
|4:31
|
|+2
|Rahmir Moore made layup
|25-26
|4:31
|
|Shooting foul on Jeff Dowtin
|4:31
|
|+1
|Rahmir Moore made free throw
|26-26
|4:20
|
|Lost ball turnover on Antwan Walker, stolen by Lorenzo Edwards
|4:08
|
|Myles Douglas missed hook shot
|4:06
|
|Defensive rebound by Tyrese Martin
|3:58
|
|Lost ball turnover on Antwan Walker
|3:58
|
|Commercial timeout called
|3:41
|
|Bad pass turnover on Toliver Freeman, stolen by Jeff Dowtin
|3:32
|
|+2
|Cyril Langevine made layup
|26-28
|3:07
|
|Toliver Freeman missed layup
|3:05
|
|Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine
|2:55
|
|+2
|Antwan Walker made layup, assist by Jeff Dowtin
|26-30
|2:36
|
|Cameron Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Mekhi Long
|2:34
|
|Defensive rebound by Fatts Russell
|2:23
|
|+2
|Cyril Langevine made layup, assist by Fatts Russell
|26-32
|2:23
|
|+2
|Toliver Freeman made layup, assist by Lorenzo Edwards
|28-32
|2:23
|
|Shooting foul on Fatts Russell
|2:23
|
|Toliver Freeman missed free throw
|2:23
|
|Defensive rebound by Fatts Russell
|2:08
|
|Fatts Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2:06
|
|Defensive rebound by Toliver Freeman
|1:47
|
|+3
|Anthony Longpre made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Toliver Freeman
|31-32
|59.0
|
|Shooting foul on Lorenzo Edwards
|59.0
|
|+1
|Fatts Russell made 1st of 2 free throws
|31-33
|59.0
|
|Fatts Russell missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|59.0
|
|Defensive rebound by Toliver Freeman
|46.0
|
|Myles Douglas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|44.0
|
|Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine
|34.0
|
|+2
|Jeff Dowtin made jump shot
|31-35
|1.0
|
|Cameron Brown missed layup, blocked by Cyril Langevine
|1.0
|
|Offensive rebound by Cameron Brown
|1.0
|
|Cameron Brown missed layup, blocked by Antwan Walker
|1.0
|
|Defensive rebound by Rhode Island
|0.0
|
|End of period
|19:47
|
|Lost ball turnover on Cyril Langevine, stolen by Rahmir Moore
|19:43
|
|Personal foul on Cyril Langevine
|19:31
|
|Cameron Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|19:29
|
|Offensive rebound by Lorenzo Edwards
|19:20
|
|Lost ball turnover on Toliver Freeman, stolen by Tyrese Martin
|18:53
|
|+3
|Jeff Dowtin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Fatts Russell
|31-38
|18:29
|
|Cameron Brown missed layup
|18:27
|
|Defensive rebound by Tyrese Martin
|18:22
|
|Tyrese Martin missed jump shot
|18:20
|
|Defensive rebound by Lorenzo Edwards
|18:06
|
|Myles Douglas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|18:04
|
|Defensive rebound by Tyrese Martin
|17:53
|
|+2
|Fatts Russell made jump shot
|31-40
|17:35
|
|Personal foul on Fatts Russell
|17:30
|
|Bad pass turnover on Cameron Brown, stolen by Cyril Langevine
|17:20
|
|Fatts Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|17:18
|
|Defensive rebound by Rahmir Moore
|17:15
|
|Lost ball turnover on Rahmir Moore, stolen by Jermaine Harris
|17:11
|
|Traveling violation turnover on Tyrese Martin
|16:59
|
|+3
|Dennis Ashley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lorenzo Edwards
|34-40
|16:36
|
|+2
|Tyrese Martin made layup, assist by Jeff Dowtin
|34-42
|16:28
|
|Dennis Ashley missed jump shot
|16:26
|
|Defensive rebound by Fatts Russell
|16:15
|
|Fatts Russell missed jump shot
|16:13
|
|Defensive rebound by Cameron Brown
|16:06
|
|Lost ball turnover on Cameron Brown, stolen by Jeff Dowtin
|15:48
|
|Jermaine Harris missed jump shot
|15:46
|
|Defensive rebound by Toliver Freeman
|15:38
|
|+3
|Dennis Ashley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rahmir Moore
|37-42
|15:20
|
|Commercial timeout called
|15:15
|
|Cyril Langevine missed layup, blocked by Lorenzo Edwards
|15:13
|
|Defensive rebound by Anthony Longpre
|15:06
|
|Toliver Freeman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|15:04
|
|Defensive rebound by Cyril Langevine
|14:40
|
|Tyrese Martin missed jump shot
|14:38
|
|Defensive rebound by Saint Joseph's
|14:24
|
|Anthony Longpre missed layup, blocked by Antwan Walker
|14:22
|
|Defensive rebound by Tyrese Martin
|14:18
|
|Tyrese Martin missed layup
|14:16
|
|Defensive rebound by Anthony Longpre
|14:05
|
|Traveling violation turnover on Cameron Brown
|13:53
|
|+2
|Antwan Walker made layup, assist by Cyril Langevine
|37-44
|13:36
|
|Rahmir Moore missed layup
|13:34
|
|Defensive rebound by Tyrese Martin
|13:11
|
|Personal foul on Dennis Ashley
|12:54
|
|+2
|Tyrese Martin made hook shot
|37-46
|12:30
|
|Traveling violation turnover on Lorenzo Edwards
|12:16
|
|Bad pass turnover on Antwan Walker
|11:44
|
|Shot clock violation turnover on Saint Joseph's
|11:44
|
|Commercial timeout called
|11:28
|
|+2
|Jeff Dowtin made jump shot
|37-48
|11:14
|
|Offensive foul on Rahmir Moore
|11:14
|
|Turnover on Rahmir Moore
|10:57
|
|Offensive foul on Mekhi Long
|10:57
|
|Turnover on Mekhi Long
|10:41
|
|Personal foul on Jeff Dowtin
|10:29
|
|+3
|Cameron Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rahmir Moore
|40-48
|10:13
|
|+2
|Fatts Russell made layup
|40-50
|10:13
|
|30-second timeout called
|10:13
|
|Commercial timeout called
|10:02
|
|Cameron Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10:00
|
|Defensive rebound by Jeff Dowtin
|9:54
|
|Lost ball turnover on Fatts Russell, stolen by Dennis Ashley
|9:46
|
|Rahmir Moore missed layup, blocked by Jacob Toppin
|9:44
|
|Defensive rebound by Mekhi Long
|9:39
|
|Personal foul on Dennis Ashley
|9:28
|
|+2
|Jacob Toppin made dunk, assist by Cyril Langevine
|40-52
|9:11
|
|Traveling violation turnover on Toliver Freeman
|8:59
|
|Shooting foul on Lorenzo Edwards
|8:47
|
|+1
|Jacob Toppin made 1st of 2 free throws
|40-53
|8:30
|
|Jacob Toppin missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|8:30
|
|Defensive rebound by Lorenzo Edwards
|8:42
|
|Bad pass turnover on Anthony Longpre, stolen by Mekhi Long
|8:41
|
|Personal foul on Myles Douglas
|8:31
|
|Tyrese Martin missed layup
|8:29
|
|Defensive rebound by Myles Douglas
|8:22
|
|Myles Douglas missed layup, blocked by Mekhi Long
|8:20
|
|Offensive rebound by Cameron Brown
|8:19
|
|+2
|Cameron Brown made layup
|42-53
|8:19
|
|Shooting foul on Jacob Toppin
|8:19
|
|+1
|Cameron Brown made free throw
|43-53
|8:05
|
|+2
|Jacob Toppin made layup
|43-55
|7:41
|
|Offensive foul on Myles Douglas
|7:41
|
|Turnover on Myles Douglas
|7:41
|
|Commercial timeout called
|7:30
|
|+2
|Jacob Toppin made layup, assist by Fatts Russell
|43-57
|6:59
|
|Anthony Longpre missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6:57
|
|Defensive rebound by Tyrese Martin
|6:55
|
|Official timeout called
|6:36
|
|+3
|Fatts Russell made 3-pt. jump shot
|43-60
|6:29
|
|30-second timeout called
|6:13
|
|Dennis Ashley missed layup
|6:11
|
|Defensive rebound by Tyrese Martin
|6:03
|
|+3
|Jacob Toppin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jeff Dowtin
|43-63
|5:50
|
|Shooting foul on Jacob Toppin
|5:50
|
|+1
|Cameron Brown made 1st of 2 free throws
|44-63
|5:50
|
|+1
|Cameron Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws
|45-63
|5:40
|
|Personal foul on Greg Smith
|5:40
|
|+1
|Fatts Russell made 1st of 2 free throws
|45-64
|5:40
|
|+1
|Fatts Russell made 2nd of 2 free throws
|45-65
|5:16
|
|Lorenzo Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5:14
|
|Defensive rebound by Fatts Russell
|5:08
|
|Tyrese Martin missed layup
|5:06
|
|Defensive rebound by Lorenzo Edwards
|5:02
|
|Shooting foul on Antwan Walker
|5:02
|
|+1
|Myles Douglas made 1st of 2 free throws
|46-65
|5:02
|
|+1
|Myles Douglas made 2nd of 2 free throws
|47-65
|4:50
|
|Shooting foul on Toliver Freeman
|4:50
|
|+1
|Jermaine Harris made 1st of 2 free throws